In-cosmetics Global: Lubrizol unveils biodegradable polymer with “honey-like flow” for creamy foam cosmetics
23 Apr 2024 --- Lubrizol Life Science Beauty (LLS Beauty) introduces its latest solution Carbopol Fusion S-20 polymer, a biodegradable rheology modifier that provides thickening, suspension and clarity similar to acrylates copolymer for skin cleansing and hair care applications.
The ingredient is part of the LLS Beauty’s Carbopol product family, based on a “breakthrough” polymer rheology modifier technology that Lubrizol pioneered 60 years ago. It is also the first polymer within the portfolio to address all 12 Principles of Green Chemistry in its manufacturing process, highlights the supplier.
Carbopol Fusion S-20 won bronze in the Best Functional Ingredient category at the recent In-cosmetics Global Awards. Personal Care Insights attended the event, speaking to LLS Beauty’s global marketing manager in skin cleansing and hair care, Jessica Becker, about the launch.
“We’re introducing the next generation of our polymer rheology modifiers,” she tells us. “This polymer is inherently biodegradable and it brings a lot of unique and interesting properties to our Carbolol line, in terms of bringing foaming and sensory properties to surfactant-based cleansing and hair care formulations.”
Creaming and foaming properties
At In-cosmetics Global, LLS Beauty presented its solution as part of a “Texture Bar” comprising a collection of formulations to demonstrate the textures, suspension and clarity of formulations infused with Carbopol polymers.
Suitable for sulfate and sulfate-free surfactant chassis, Carbopol Fusion S-20 polymer has a smooth, “honey-like” flow that provides a light, soft sensory experience on the skin.
It performs similarly to Carbopol Aqua polymers, with good foam volume, creamy foam texture, pH flexibility and rheology modification benefits, highlights LLS Beauty. It also suspends zinc pyrithione and silicone emulsions at low use levels with “efficient” viscosity.
Additionally, the ingredient is labeled free from GMOs, ethoxylated ingredients and polyethylene glycol, while carrying a low carbon footprint. It also contains starch, a “renewable resource with good traceability.”
By Benjamin Ferrer, with additional reporting from Anita Sharma at In-cosmetics Global 2024