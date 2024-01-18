Eucerin expands into face products with hyaluronic acid range
18 Jan 2024 --- Dermatologist-recommended brand Eucerin enters the face care category with its Immersive Hydration Collection.
Owned by Beiersdorf, Eucerin has over 100 years of experience in skin care. The Immersive Hydration Collection leverages a multi-weight hyaluronic acid “in a whole new way” by offering the skin technology across the entire full care regimen, which Eucerin says “no other brand on the market is offering.”
Using the hyaluronic acid across the entire range allows it to “intensively” hydrate skin and visibly smooth fine lines and wrinkles. The collection is further enriched with antioxidant complexes to help fight the damaging effects of free radicals.
“Science is in our DNA at Eucerin, and the Immersive Hydration Collection is backed by extensive clinical studies that have proven the multi-benefit formula,” says Frank Kirchner, director of Clinical and Scientific Affairs for US Derma Brands at Beiersdorf.
“The unique formulations feature two sizes of hyaluronic acid, with macromolecules to hydrate the skin’s surface layer and with micromolecules that are 40 [times] smaller to hydrate deep into the skin’s upper surface layers to deliver visibly smoother skin.”
Complete skin regimen
The Immersive Hydration Collection is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It is comprised of four products designed to complement one another for a comprehensive face care routine, which include:
Eucerin Immersive Hydration Moisture Boost Serum: Provides 24-hour hydration and smoother skin.
Eucerin Immersive Hydration Daily Lotion with Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen: Helps defend against free radicals and hydrates to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Eucerin Immersive Hydration Night Cream: Made with Pro-Vitamin B5, it claims to condition skin during the night and supports a renewed appearance.
Eucerin Immersive Hydration Gel Cream: Lightweight formula said to help restore skin’s moisture barrier and provide up to 72-hour hydration.
“We are thrilled to enter the face care category in such a breakthrough way with Immersive Hydration. These products allow consumers to choose a first-to-market face care collection with multi-weight hyaluronic acid to go beyond hydration and enhance their daily skin care routine,” says Marie Chollet, marketing director at Eucerin Face.
Eucerin says its products are made specifically for a range of different skin types and needs, as it believes in the “life-changing power” of accessible skin care and encourages consumers to make informed choices customized to their skin care routines.
The Immersive Hydration Collection is available at select drug stores, grocery stores and Amazon, with prices ranging from US$19.99 to US$26.99 per product.
