Nigeria’s burgeoning beauty market attracts UK marketing exploration missions
18 Jan 2024 --- Nigeria’s beauty industry catches the eye of UK brands eager to tap into the growing market.
The UK Department for Business and Trade is inviting UK fashion and beauty brands for a business exploration mission to Lagos, Nigeria next month. The mission aims to connect with Africa’s fashion and beauty industry and give UK companies an opportunity to tap into Nigeria’s market.
In November, “Africa’s largest beauty show,” Beauty West Africa, will host over 5,000 beauty professionals.
Zoom in beauty market
According to a report by Beauty West Africa, Nigeria’s beauty market was worth more than US$2.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow by 17.7% between 2023 and 2027. The report finds the country imported over US$1.1 billion of cosmetics, perfumes, essential oils and toiletries, mainly from China, India and the US.
Furthermore, trade show exhibitors report that the personal care and cosmetics sector is estimated to generate US$400 billion in revenue annually worldwide.
Nigeria’s beauty sector also experienced 14.5% annual growth in retail sales from 2020 to 2021, with hair care increasing by 17%, per the report. The “mass beauty/personal care” industry is worth over US$1 billion and accounts for over 45% of Nigeria’s total beauty sector (2021).
Market exploration: Business opportunities
The department highlights that Nigeria’s fashion and beauty sector is a burgeoning industry valued at £20 billion (US$25 billion) and poised for further growth, averaging 8% until 2027.
The mission seeks to offer UK brands the chance to cultivate commercial opportunities for trade and manufacturing in Nigeria.
One of the key highlights of the mission is market exploration, offering insights into the Nigerian fashion and beauty landscape. Participants will gain an understanding of local trends, consumer preferences and the market potential that Nigeria holds.
Additionally, the mission provides a platform for UK brands to connect with industry leaders, entrepreneurs and decision-makers in Lagos. Networking opportunities enable participants to begin new partnerships, collaborations and distribution channels for their products and services.
There will be an opportunity for buyers to meet one-on-one, which the department says will allow UK brands to engage with potential distributors, suppliers and retailers in Nigeria. This event is designed to foster discussions on business opportunities and partnerships.
Beyond business, the mission provides a cultural immersion experience. The department says participants will be able to immerse themselves in Nigeria’s culture and heritage, including the arts, music and fashion scenes.
Participants will benefit from the department’s local knowledge and assistance in navigating the complexities of the Nigerian market.
However, UK fashion and beauty brands interested in this opportunity must be export-ready, registered with Companies House, and capable of demonstrating ambition and capacity to operate in a complex market like Nigeria. The department encourages a global retail and e-commerce experience.
Companies House is an agency that registers company information and makes it publicly available.
Nigerian support for MSMEs
Last month, the Council of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) set out measures so micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) could survive the “temporary economic fallouts” and enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria.
The agency, which regulates cosmetic products, makes a 65% cut in processing fees for renewing the registration for locally manufactured products and a 45% cut for the processing fee for foreign products.
Furthermore, NAFDAC claims to have granted a 10% tariff reduction for facility and inspection fees in Special Economic Zones. Mojisola Adeyeye, director general of NAFDAC, stated that the agency would continue to implement measures to ensure that the projected growth in the MSMEs sector is not hampered by “the global economic meltdown.”
“This is our moment, and NAFDAC as a regulatory agency is prepared to back MSMEs and other businesses that are prepared for the innovative and interesting times ahead of us,” she says.
By Venya Patel