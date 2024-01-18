Evonik celebrates early completion of “world’s first” industrial-scale factory for biosurfactants
18 Jan 2024 --- Evonik makes its first product from its newly completed rhamnolipid biosurfactant plant in Slovakia. Rhamnolipids are biosurfactants that can be used instead of petrochemical ingredients to lift dirt and grease.
The specialty chemicals provider praises the facility for being “completed ahead of schedule.” The triple-digit million-euro plant is also expected to produce environmentally sustainable rhamnolipid biosurfactants globally.
Rhamnolipids are key ingredients in cleaning agents like shower gels and detergents as they are foam-producing. Apart from adding to cleaning products, rhamnolipids can be extended for personal care products such as cosmetics, as they are gentle on the skin.
Rhamnolipid performance
Evonik believes its “high-quality” rhamnolipids are unique due to their IP-protected, fermentation-based manufacturing process.
“Evonik’s rhamnolipids contain no oils as feedstock. They are nature identical,” Dr. Hans Henning Wenk, vice president of R&D at Evonik’s Care Solutions business line, previously told Personal Care Insights.
The rhamnolipids are produced using a fermentation process with European corn sugar as the starting material. The biogenic, carbon-based process eliminates the need for petrochemical feedstocks and tropical oils.
The company emphasizes that their foam-forming properties and mildness are ideal for household cleaners and personal care products such as shampoos and micellar waters. They also show “superior performance” in industrial applications like coatings, mining, oil and gas.
Closed-loop carbon system
Evonik’s biosurfactants, particularly rhamnolipids, are part of its Nutrition & Care division’s biotechnology platform.
Aligned with sustainability goals, Evonik says this division leverages biosolutions to address challenges in biocircular care through closed-loop carbon systems. It adds, this approach emphasizes maintaining high functionality while preserving biodiversity.
“Our high-performance rhamnolipids are setting a precedent, not only at Evonik but as part of a broader sustainable chemicals revolution. We are excited to be leading the way with our biosolutions,” says Johann-Caspar Gammelin, president of Evonik’s Nutrition & Care division.
Yann d’Hervé, head of Evonik’s Care Solutions business line, adds: “Completing this plant ahead of schedule is a milestone for our business and a testament to our technical expertise, but most importantly, it enables our customers to bring more sustainable cleaning and personal care products to market faster.
Evonik Fermas, situated in Slovenská Ľupča, Slovakia, has produced fermentation-based products for diverse industries since its establishment in 1992.
