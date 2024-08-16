Ariana Grande unveils Lovenotes fragrance collection in premium packaging
16 Aug 2024 --- Ariana Grande debuts her latest multi-fragrance collection, Lovenotes, as individual releases across different global regions. Playing into sensory packaging experiences, the bottle label is crafted from premium paper, offering a “luxurious and tactile touch” to complement the brand name.
The collection is highlighted in a soft A-shaped glass bottle, finished with a rose gold metalized plate resting on the shoulder. The rose gold cap pays homage to Ariana Grande’s first original fragrance bottle, adding a “nod of nostalgic charm.”
“I’m so excited for the launch of this fragrance collection that is so incredibly unique for me,” says Grande. “It is more expansive and bold than anything we have ever done and I am very excited about this opportunity to deliver these little letters of love to my fans all over the world, via scent.”
“Each of these stunningly crafted scents have been designed to evoke the many different moods and phases of love. It is a celebration of love and intimacy of all beautiful kinds: romantic love, platonic love, self love.”
“People from around the globe will be able to experience these little, unique, bottled messages of love and know that somewhere else, not too, too far away, others are also feeling the whimsy of love, in their own individual way, while enjoying their own delicious and magical scent.”
Regional rollout
Created with fragrance houses Robertet and International Flavors and Fragrances, and commercialized by parent company the collection debuts its items in regional segments, with each item exclusive to a designated market.
Exclusive to North America, the Pink Woods fragrance opens with “sparkling” notes of Italian bergamot, making the fragrance “bright and inviting.” Luxe Brands says: “The divine woodiness comes from both the back and heart and is wrapped in alluring vetiver and lotus flower. A beautiful blend of tonka bean and cashmere woods shines with a subtle hint of cotton candy.”
Released in the UK, Vanilla Suede offers “almost veil-like sensuality…as the top teases with an introduction of sparkling notes, but the essential story of intimate warmth starts to emerge in the heart from the creamy sandalwood and rice milk. The vanilla bean and liquid musk in the back evolve this story unveiling a cocooning sensuality and a skin-like appeal.”
Across Europe (Douglas exclusive), the brand debuts Angels Kiss, a “velvet-like” fragrance opening with a blend of berries and rose water gelato. “The delicate blend of whipped musks and rose provides an unexpected creamy yet petally contrast that fills the fragrance with texture. Luminous amber and blonde woods introduce yet another layer of beautiful complexity for an unforgettable signature.”
For the Australia market, Pressed Petals conveys a “multi-dimensional floral” that opens with a blend of bergamot and lemon. “The fragrance quickly transforms into a beautiful story of rich violet leaf, jasmine petals and lily paired with the sweetness of raspberry adding alluring depth.
A new layer unfolds with the sandalwood, amber and marshmallow bringing in a creamy and delectable warmth and signature richness.”
“With over a decade of developing and creating iconic fragrances together that have resonated with consumers around the world, we were inspired to push the boundaries with a unique approach to this launch,” explains Noreen Dodge, chief marketing officer and chief commercial officer of Luxe Brands.
The campaign
Ariana Grande teamed up with acclaimed photographer and director Carljin Jacobs. In the resulting campaign, Ariana transports us into a realm where romance and playfulness intertwine.
The imagery, both captivating and otherworldly, captures Ariana Grande in “moments of carefree fun,” evoking a sense of “magical spontaneity in a world of pink light, heart shapes, romantic swings and silken rose beds.”
“We wanted to create something bold and unique, something that captures the essence of Ariana's personality,” says Jacobs. “This campaign is a celebration of love and romance, conveyed through playful gestures that resonate with audiences worldwide.”