Beyond The Headlines: Brands dish out mayonnaise perfume, upcycled food waste skin care and “cryo-facial” cold masks
16 Aug 2024 --- In industry news this week, companies seek inspiration from the kitchen with skin care and fragrance innovations that include Hellmann’s “parfum de mayonnaise,” while Merit makes a moisturizer from food waste and Hppy Skin’s “cryo-facial” cold face masks are infused with superfoods. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay also teams up with his daughter and NYX Professional Makeup for a cake-inspired blush.
Skinnovation spotlight
Hellmann’s Mayonnaise released “parfum de mayonnaise,” branded Will Levis No. 8, in partnership with “condiment icon” and star quarterback, Will Levis. The food brand crafted the fragrance to harness the “tantalizing scent of the world’s most alluring condiment.” Launched in time for the start of the American football season, the quarterback’s signature scent is encased in a sleek, 30 mL, Hellmann’s-blue bottle and captures the rich and creamy essence of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. It is described as having “bold, savory notes of tart, mayonnaise accord, musk and vanilla with coffee undertones.”
Minimalist beauty brand Merit introduced its second skin care product, the Great Skin Priming Moisturizer, using ingredients derived sustainably from food waste. It is designed to offer multiple skin care benefits while acting as a base for makeup. Formulated with a blend of peptides, spermidine and polysaccharides, called the Great Skin Complex, the product blurs and preps skin while providing time-release hydration benefits. All elements of the Complex are sourced from a byproduct of arctic microalgae that is sustainably grown in Icelandic reactors for the food industry. The launch also features ingredients like hyaluronic acid and oat extract and is certified non-comedogenic, vegan and cruelty-free. Merit’s CEO, Philippe Pinatel, says the product is part of the brand’s mission to simplify beauty routines, responding to consumer demand for multitasking skin care solutions.
HPPY Skin, a brand that uses high-pressure processing (HPP) technology, expanded its clean beauty offerings with the launch of three new “cryo-facial” face masks: Rewind, Calm and Clarity. The “smoothie-like” texture refrigerated masks are made with nutrient-rich superfoods like aloe vera, manuka honey, strawberries, kale and banana blended with clinically effective doses of salicylic acid and niacinamide. Full potency is apparently retained thanks to HPP technology, which preserves and enhances the bioavailability of ingredients. Unlike traditional heat-treated skin care, HPPY Skin’s cold-pressure process ensures “maximum effectiveness” without harmful additives. Each mask targets specific skin concerns, such as acne, inflammation and aging, and is stored and shipped under refrigeration to maintain its integrity. The first skin care brand is positioned as the first-of-its-kind produced in an FDA and USDA-certified food facility.
Harnessing molecular biology, skin care manufacturer Sorevna launched a skin restoration cream specifically designed for feet and hands, developed by Harvard alumnus Dr. James Wright. The product is a result of extensive research and clinical trials. It infuses natural ingredients to accelerate healing and provide long-lasting hydration. The cream features rapid absorption and skin barrier strengthening while excluding harsh chemicals, making it suitable for all skin types. Clinical studies cited by the brand showed significant improvements in skin texture and hydration within two weeks.
Brand activations
NYX Professional Makeup launched Buttermelt Blush, teaming up with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his daughter, beauty influencer Holly Ramsay. The collaboration resulted in an exclusive cake recipe inspired by the blush, following a comedic TikTok exchange where Gordon playfully critiqued Holly’s baking skills. The cake features ingredients like almond butter and shea butter, echoing the blush’s formula, and is colored to match the 12 shades of the product. The partnership is part of NYX’s strategy to blend beauty with entertainment and invites fans to try the Ramsay recipe at home. Chefs and influencers are also encouraged to share their own versions. The Buttermelt Blush, a cruelty-free pressed powder that offers up to 12 hours of wear, is available online and at major retailers.
Gillette entered a partnership with Xbox and Forza Motorsport to offer integrated experiences and custom in-game content for players globally through the Gillette P1 Program. The program invites players to unlock a 30-day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership by purchasing a GilletteLabs razor and experience Gillette’s custom in-game content on Forza Motorsport including a bespoke rivals event and racing suit with helmet. The Gillette P1 Program will also offer a suite of tutorial videos from expert drivers and influencers that gives gamers “everything they need to know in 30 days to sharpen their skills on the racetrack.” Challenges and routines accompany the tutorials.
Business updates
Douglas posted more robust than expected earnings in its third quarter, thanks partly to growth in stores and e-commerce. The German cosmetic and perfume retailer saw adjusted earnings rise 5.6% year-over-year to €162.9 million (US$179.1 million) and confirmed that it is on track with its recently lifted sales forecast for fiscal 2024. The company says it is “fully focused on premium beauty” after offloading online pharmacy Disapo to Dutch MYA Health last month.
Ulta Beauty is stealing the spotlight on Wall Street after a regulatory filing revealed that prominent investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway purchased about 690,000 shares of the cosmetics retailer, worth about US$266 million in the second quarter. Key analysts subsequently upgraded their stock target, with Oppenheimer’s Rupesh Parikh and Erica Eiler seeing Buffett’s bet on the company as “a vote of confidence for Ulta Beauty’s longer-term prospects and a further validation of [the stock’s] significantly discounted valuation.” The stock jumped eleven percent on Thursday following the news about Berkshire Hathaway's investment.
By Benjamin Ferrer