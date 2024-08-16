Neutrogena banks collagen using proprietary micro-peptide technology in moisturizer and sun care collection
16 Aug 2024 --- Kenvue launches Neutrogena Collagen Bank moisturizer and an SPF cream featuring its patented micro-peptide technology.
The consumer health company claims its micro-peptide technology is “two times smaller than the leading anti-aging peptides on the market,” allowing it to penetrate more than ten layers under the skin’s surface.
Kenvue says other anti-aging peptides are generally too big to penetrate the skin and therefore sit on the surface. Its proprietary technology, which was developed with dermatologists, is said to target five markers critical for preserving skin’s firming support matrix: elastin, pro-collagen, hyaluronic acid, fibronectin and decorin.
“Collagen Bank is a cutting-edge solution for a generation of consumers looking to take a preventative approach to skin care,” says Adam Ricciardone, global head of R&D, Skin Health & Beauty at Kenvue.
According to a 2023 study cited by the brand, 58% of Gen Z are worried about aging concerns beginning at age 23. “With collagen being a vital protein responsible for keeping skin looking plump, and the body naturally losing up to 1% of collagen each year starting [in one’s] twenties, the oldest Gen Z consumers are reaching a pivotal collagen-loss point.”
“We know that Millennials and Gen Z are trying a lot of different approaches to their skin care. Our scientifically proven formulation addresses their concerns and prioritizes long-term skin health at the same time,” says Ricciardone.
Two-product collection
The new collection debuts in the US, where a recent analysis by Symrise and Spate flagged limitations with many of the sunscreens available stateside. The report spotlights “increasing regulatory challenges,” with a Symrise spokesperson pointing to a shift in consumer focus on Eastern brands.
Neutrogena’s two dermatologist-tested formulations are designed for all skin tones and types. They are meant for daily use, even on sensitive skin, and each formula provides different added benefits.
Neutrogena Collagen Bank Moisturizer includes bakuchiol, a gentle plant-based alternative to retinol. It helps defend against collagen-damaging aggressors and fights visible signs of early skin aging.
Meanwhile, Neutrogena Collagen Bank Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer defends against the “number one collagen-depleting aggressor,” the sun.
When used together, the products are clinically proven to work on five early signs of collagen decline and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, leaving skin looking plumper, claims Kenvue.
Focus on online marketing
Neutrogena exclusively launched the collection on TikTok Shop in July, before rolling out across traditional retailers, including Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Walmart and Target.
In a recent report by beauty brand consultant Market Defense, Neutrogena was featured alongside Mighty Patch, Cosrx, Eos and CeraVe among the top Amazon sellers in the skin care category in Q2.
Neutrogena’s makeup-removing wipes were listed among the top five high-performing Amazon beauty products, alongside Hero Cosmetics’ pimple patches and its Clean Skin Club Clean Towels, Cosrx’s Snail Mucin and Mielle Organics’ Rosemary Mint hair oil.
By Benjamin Ferrer