Chloé unveils vegan refillable fragrance with raspberry, rose and wood scents
19 Aug 2024 --- Chloé is set to make waves in the fragrance industry with the launch of its new perfume, L’Eau de Parfum Intense.
Beauty Inc. lists the perfume as the brand’s most significant release since 2008, with a bold reinterpretation of the signature Chloé fragrance. The company believes the new perfume embodies the “free femininity” of its founder, Gaby Aghion.
L’Eau de Parfum Intense was designed by perfumers Michel and Romain Almairac. It is a floral woody fragrance that opens with raspberry notes that transition into a rose, evoking the scents of the flower at different times of the day.
The fragrance is completed with a base of ambrox, cashmeran and cedar, providing a musky, woody finish.
L’Eau de Parfum Intense is packaged in Chloé’s signature pleated bottle, featuring a new black and ecru label with a deep garnet ribbon to reflect the fragrance’s rose-based composition.
The perfume is available in 30 ml, 50 ml, 100 ml and 150 ml refillable bottles, with refills sold separately.
The formula is vegan, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable and cruelty-free beauty products.
In other innovations, Ariana Grande debuted her latest multi-fragrance collection, Lovenotes, as individual releases across different global regions.
In our Special Report, International Flavors & Fragrances told us that consumers no longer desire “just pleasant-smelling fragrance products.” There is growing demand for premium offerings that emphasize quality, with an evidenced global shift toward premiumization spanning various demographics, generations and product categories.
Innova Market Insights data suggests that of fine fragrance launches between April last year and March this year, 13% were marked as Vegan, and 16% were Ethical Animal/Fish & Bird. Moreover, 54% were fragrances for women.
By Venya Patel