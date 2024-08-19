Maybelline New York named first-ever cosmetics partner of TCS New York City Marathon
19 Aug 2024 --- Maybelline New York teams up with non-profit New York Road Runners (NYRR) as the TCS New York City Marathon’s first cosmetics partner. The TCS New York City Marathon is one of 60 adult and youth races put on annually by NYRR.
As part of their commitment to mental health, members of the Maybelline Run Club will run the TCS New York City Marathon on Team Maybelline in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), including actress Claire Holt, television host and multimedia personality Tayshia Adams, model Haley Kalil and celebrity makeup artist Karen Sarahi Gonzalez.
Maybelline will provide its cosmetic products at the event.
“We are excited to partner with Maybelline New York to reach new communities, prioritize mental well-being, and transform lives through running,” says Christine Burke, New York Road Runners SVP of strategic partnerships and runner products.
“Both New York Road Runners and Maybelline are strong supporters of mental health and wellness, and through our collaboration, we can help break down barriers for people and serve as a community resource for runners.”
Brave Together program
The partnership is underway in collaboration with Maybelline’s Brave Together program, introduced in 2020, which offers long-term support to those facing anxiety and depression worldwide.
“It’s a perfect nod to our New York City roots and the endurance of our high-performance makeup,” says Jessie Feinstein, SVP of marketing at Maybelline New York.
“As we tackle the 26.2-mile challenge, we’re proud to demonstrate how Maybelline products withstand the endurance a marathon requires — proving they can handle the ultimate test, just like the resilient spirit of New York.”
Brave Together provides one-on-one support, an online education hub and a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health. It has committed to donate US$10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations.
The 2024 TCS New York City Marathon will take place on Sunday, November 3, drawing more than 50,000 runners from around the world to the five-borough course.