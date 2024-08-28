Balmain Beauty debuts with all-gender fragrances including “reinvention” of legacy scents
28 Aug 2024 --- Balmain debuts its first beauty line, “Les Éternels de Balmain,” a collection of eight “all-gender” eaux de parfum. Under Olivier Rousteing’s creative direction and in keeping with the fashion house’s strong ties to French heritage and modern design, the collection takes inspiration from Rousteing’s modern influence and Pierre Balmain’s legacy.
Rousteing was involved in the conceptual design to hands-on development for the reinvention of four legacy Balmain scents — Vent Vert, Ivoire, Ébène and Carbone — and four new fragrances: Sel d’Ambre, Rouge, Bronze and Bleu Infini.
“Balmain Beauty is forging a new, avant-garde space in luxury beauty that celebrates the legacy and inclusive spirit of the iconic house of Balmain,” says Guillaume Jesel, who oversees Balmain Beauty as the president and CEO of Tom Ford and Luxury Business Development, The Estée Lauder Companies.
“Olivier Rousteing is one of the most accomplished designers of his generation, inventing revolutionary concepts at the confluence of past, present and future. It has been an extraordinary journey bringing his vision for Balmain Beauty to life.”
Rousteing highlights individuality and inclusivity as the new fragrance line’s main tenets. The collection is designed to empower individuals to express their true selves through scent.
The “Les Éternels de Balmain” collection is divided into four olfactive families — Musk, Amber, Floral and Woody. Each fragrance is crafted with a blend of traditional and new ingredients, symbolizing heritage and modernity.
The collection’s design, which took inspiration from Balmain’s original 1946 flacon, combines the brand’s iconic rayure pattern with elongated shapes.
Jesel also highlights Rousteing’s ability to merge the brand’s historical roots with a forward-looking approach, creating a new space in luxury beauty.
Carbone is described as having a maximalist musk and minimalist rose scent, and Sel d’Ambre is described as glowing amber and salty ambergris.
Floral perfumes, Vent Vert has “airy vert de mandarine and sensual jasmine,” Rouge has an “addictive bouquet and radiant woods,” and Ivoire has “intoxicating tubéreuse de nuit and untamed vetiver.”
In the woody category, Bronze imparts “blazing cedarwoods” contrasted with a “cooling patchouli,” Ébène has “eternal ebony wood and precious myrrh oil” and Bleu Infini with “warm cistus absolute and salted lichen.”
Recent fragrance launches
In recent perfume launches, Tory Burch, in collaboration with Shiseido Americas Corporation and master perfumer from Givaudan, launched its latest fragrance, Sublime, featuring model Kendall Jenner in the campaign. Model Bella Hadid’s ‘Ôrəbella also launched NightCap, an alcohol-free fragrance.
Luxury brand Chloé unveiled a vegan refillable fragrance with raspberry, rose and wood scents. Celebrity Ariana Grande recently unveiled her multi-fragrance collection, Lovenotes, created with fragrance houses Robertet and International Flavors and Fragrances.
By Venya Patel