Ebin New York releases sporty wigs for strong hold, water resistance and oil control
28 Aug 2024 --- Wig and weave product accessory brand Ebin New York launches its Wonder Lace Bond Sport Edition Collection. Designed for use in active environments, the range includes a skin protector, wig adhesive, hair mousse, melt spray and adhesive spray, among other items designed for wig longevity and removal.
The “easy-to-apply” products have a water-resistant technology and rosemary mint formulas that assist with controlling excess oils. Additionally, they offer a 30-times stronger hold designed to last through extreme heat, humidity and sweat.
“At any given time, more than half of Black women are wearing braids, wigs or weaves and most of those women make Ebin their product of choice because of our innovation and the quality of our products,” says Taniqua Bennett, chief marketing and growth officer at Ebin New York.
“The new Wonder Lace Bond Sports Edition Collection is ready to take on any challenge, providing maximum hold and ingredients that help soothe skin and allow our customers to achieve flawless, long-lasting styles regardless if they are hard at work in the gym or on the playing field.”
In other hair news, Perfect Corp., an AI and AR beauty solutions developer, collaborates with ready-to-wear wig manufacturer Nao-Art to create 53 wigs, including fashion and medical wigs, that customers can virtually try on with Nao-Art’s e-commerce site.
Myavana, specializing in AI-driven personalized hair care, closed a US$5.9 million seed round led by Ulta Beauty’s Digital Innovation Fund. The capital injection will advance Myavana’s HairAI technology using microscopic hair analysis and advanced algorithms to “decode the intricacies” of hair texture, type and condition.