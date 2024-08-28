Aker Biomarine studies show krill oil supplementation boosts skin barrier function
28 Aug 2024 --- Two new randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled pilot studies conducted by Norway-based Aker Biomarine and a scientist from the Faculty of Health and Wellbeing, University of Sunderland, UK, show that krill oil supplementation strengthens skin barrier function and improves hydration and elasticity of the skin in healthy adults. The positive results in the trials validate evidence from previous research.
“The skin is the body’s largest organ, and its health and hydration rely on lipid and ceramide levels, which are influenced by nutrition. Omega-3 EPA (eicosapentaenoic) and DHA (docosahexaenoic) modulate the lipid composition of skin cell membranes and their associated lipid mediators, thereby supporting skin barrier function,” says Katina Handeland, Ph.D., director of R&D, human nutrition at Aker BioMarine.
“Phospholipids have a unique molecular function enabling them to both attract and repel water, which enables them to retain water within the skin. Additionally, both dietary essential fatty acids and phospholipids have shown to give a positive impact on skin ceramide levels, which are known to decline with age.”
Hydration and elasticity
The purpose of these studies, published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, was to investigate the impact of two different doses of krill oil on skin barrier function or transepidermal water loss (TEWL) in healthy adults with secondary outcomes related to skin hydration, elasticity and the Omega-3 Index.
Both studies indicated that daily oral intake of krill oil (1 and 2 g) significantly improved skin barrier function, hydration and elasticity compared to the placebo group. Significant correlations were also observed between these improvements and the Omega-3 Index in red blood cells, highlighting the link between omega-3 fatty acids and skin health.
The studies were conducted in healthy adults with normal to slightly dry skin at baseline, with healthy TEWL levels. In the first study, 51 participants consumed 1 g of Superba Boost krill oil or placebo daily. In the second, 50 participants consumed 2 g of the krill oil or placebo daily. The outcomes were assessed at baseline — six and 12 weeks.
In both studies, the krill oil supplemented groups significantly increased their Omega-3 Index versus placebo, depending on the dose. Both groups showed statistically significant beneficial reductions in TEWL and increases in hydration and elasticity compared to placebo.
There were significant linear relationships between changes in the Omega-3 Index and changes in TEWL, hydration and elasticity in both studies.
Meanwhile, Aker BioMarine’s phospholipid-rich krill oil helps to increase omega-3 levels significantly among patients with systemic lupus erythematosus compared to a control group in a new study. A post-hoc sub-analysis showed a temporarily reduced disease activity among people with severe symptoms.
Nutrients from krill
The phospholipids, omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, choline and astaxanthin in krill protect the skin’s barrier. Phospholipids are essential for the integrity and structure of cells. EPA and DHA aid skin function by maintaining its hydration and elasticity. The fatty acids also modulate inflammation.
Studies show that krill oil can protect the skin from UV radiation by affecting the genes responsible for producing hyaluronic acid and collagen. These two molecules help prevent wrinkles and maintain skin moisture.
“In healthy skin, there is a balance between the water content and the amount of water passing through the skin,” adds Lena Burri, director of R&D, human nutrition at Aker Biomarine. “The skin acts as a protective barrier between the body’s internal environment and the external world.
Healthy skin is influenced by a complex interaction of many internal and external factors. Supplementing with krill oil will help give the skin the daily boost it needs.”