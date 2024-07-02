Perfect Corp. pilots virtual AI wig try-on service in Japan
02 Jul 2024 --- Perfect Corp., an AI and AR beauty solutions developer, collaborates with ready-to-wear wig manufacturer Nao-Art to create 53 wigs, including fashion and medical wigs, that customers can virtually try on with Nao-Art’s e-commerce site.
“The hairstyle simulation feature, introduced by Nao-Art for the first time in Japan, utilizes our latest generative AI technology, allowing for a very natural reproduction of wig virtual try-on regardless of the original hairstyle,” says Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. founder and CEO.
“Nao-Art’s service, allowing customers to find ‘what suits them’ wherever they are, embodies our slogan ‘Beautiful AI’ and is a wonderful service that showcases our latest technology. We are delighted that our latest technology can be of service to more customers through Nao-Art.”
Alternative to wig consultations
This initiative marks the first introduction of virtual wig try-on in Japan utilizing Perfect Corp.’s generative AI technology.
“Until now, trying on wigs meant going to a store for face-to-face counseling, making it difficult to know if they suited you without purchasing them. This challenge became more pronounced during the pandemic, and we have been exploring virtual wig try-on technology for several years,” says Hiroki Shintoku, president of Nao-Art, a subsidiary of Art Nature Group.
“However, we had to abandon traditional AR technology as it was difficult to achieve a natural try-on feel. Encountering Perfect Corp.’s AR try-on service utilizing generative AI, we succeeded in reproducing the ideal try-on feel.”
“I am sincerely delighted that various wigs, which are increasingly in demand as fashion items, can be tried on through AR experiences anytime, anywhere. Also, it brings me great joy that cancer patients who require medical wigs can easily choose wigs with their families at home or in hospitals,” he adds.
Perfect Corp. solution suite
The launch follows Perfect Corp.’s recent introduction of “transformative” solutions under its suite of Beautiful AI solutions, spanning Beauty AI, Skin AI, Fashion AI and Generative AI.
Perfect Corp. is known for its AI-powered skin simulation technology that helps consumers visualize skin improvements in seconds. The technology lets consumers detect their skin types and issues to generate hyper-realistic skin visualizations.
Last April, the company debuted an AI Hair Type Analysis technology that identifies hair texture, thickness and curl patterns.
By Benjamin Ferrer