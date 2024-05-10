Beyond The Headlines: Perfect Corp.’s new beauty AI platforms, Kelly Slater launches outdoor skin care brand
10 May 2024 --- This week, Perfect Corp. unveiled new AI beauty solutions, including a technology that extracts makeup looks from reference images and applies them “seamlessly” to user photos. Ocean conservationist and surfing celebrity Kelly Slater launched a sunblock infused with biofabricated vegan spider silk, designed to withstand the outdoor elements.
Launches and developments
AI and AR beauty and fashion technology provider Perfect Corp. introduced new “transformative” solutions under its suite of Beautiful AI solutions, spanning Beauty AI, Skin AI, Fashion AI and Generative AI. Their latest innovation, the “PerfectGPT” framework, promises to revolutionize the beauty, skin care and fashion industries by enabling natural language interactions with specialized AI assistants. Among the newly launched services are BeautyGPT and SkincareGPT, offering virtual makeup try-ons, personalized skin care recommendations and HD skin analysis. Additionally, their AI Makeup Transfer technology extracts makeup looks from reference images and applies them “seamlessly” to user photos, while AI Face Swap achieves “hyper-realistic” results.
Proclaimed “age-defying biohacker, surfing legend and passionate ocean conservationist” Kelly Slater, officially launched his skin care brand, Freaks of Nature. Freaks of Nature, a Squared Circles company, introduces “clean, high performing” skin care products for the outdoor athlete “inspired by Mother Nature.” The new line is formulated with innovative, bio-engineered ingredients made to withstand harsh conditions while promoting a healthy and balanced skin microbiome. The brand’s Daily Defender Sunscreen features B-Silk, a biofabricated vegan spider silk, to provide an “extra layer of defense” against environmental stressors with plant-based water resistance. Its Deeper Dive Moisturizer is a serum gel designed to strengthen the skin barrier and balance the microbiome using post-biotic bacillus ferment and brown algae extract. Additional investors include Mike Meldman, co-founder of Casamigos tequila and founder of Discovery Land and actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill.
Crown Laboratories launched Sarna Bug Bite Patches. The hydrocolloid patches help protect the skin by preventing picking and scratching and are infused with a blend of aloe, witch hazel and chamomile to help soothe the skin. The patches offer a “convenient and discreet” solution for both children and adults. The hydrocolloid technology creates a barrier over the affected area, allowing the botanicals to help soothe the skin.
Arm & Hammer partnered with sports broadcaster and apparel line Wear founder, Erin Andrews, to launch its new “most powerful” formula — Deep Clean liquid detergent and Power Paks. The concentrated detergents are designed to target set-in stains and odors, with pH Power Technology featuring millions of ionic micro-scrubbers that penetrate deep between fibers.
Business news
HTL Biotechnology acquired Modern Meadow’s beauty and biomedical division, including its platform of recombinant proteins, notably the advanced human recombinant collagen type III (rhCOL3). With the new vegan biopolymer already attracting interest in the cosmetic and aesthetic industry, HTL aims to drive innovation in this solution “across various therapeutic areas” while leveraging its complementary biofermentation expertise. In a nascent market with high demand reportedly set to surpass the billion-dollar mark soon, the company anticipates this recombinant human collagen holds significant promise. This acquisition expands HTL’s product range to include hyaluronic acid, polynucleotides and other “promising products,” consolidating its presence in North America while accelerating its global innovative capabilities.
“Pay-as-you-go” discount dental solution brand Flossy closed a new equity round with Forecast Labs, a consumer venture group within Comcast NBCUniversal. Current investors TTV Capital and The Family Fund also participated in the round, along with a new investor, B Capital. Flossy connects patients with and without dental insurance to a “highly rated” dentist in their area, with discounts on all services, including orthodontics and cosmetics. Flossy currently operates in seven US states, including Arizona, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington DC. With this investment, Forecast Labs will promote Flossy in its current and future regions via TV and streaming advertising. This past year, Flossy expanded into five states and launched “Flossy for All,” a version of its platform for people with dental insurance to help them pay for the high-cost care that their dental plans do not cover, including cosmetic procedures.
Brand initiatives and announcements
La Roche-Posay hosted its annual SOS — Save Our Skin campaign, aimed at educating the public about the dangers of UV rays and the importance of sunscreen use to protect against melanoma. As part of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, the brand takes over Flatiron Plaza in New York City, US, on “Melanoma Monday” to offer free skin checks in partnership with The Dermatology Specialists. The initiative includes a pop-up truck featuring exam rooms staffed by trained professionals, providing accessible screenings to hundreds of individuals. For every skin check completed, La Roche-Posay will donate US$5 to the American Cancer Society. Additionally, the brand will distribute samples of its Anthelios sun care products and educational materials at various locations across New York City.
Emma Roberts was announced as Kiko Milano’s new brand ambassador. Kiko Milano was recently named as the third top beauty brand in beauty shopping comparison engine Cosmetify’s annual report on the “hottest” industry labels this year. Last month, LVMH-backed investment firm L Catterton acquired a majority stake in the Italian beauty brand Kiko Milano from the founding Percassi Family, who will retain a “significant” stake in the company.
MAC Cosmetics named viral TikTok star Sabrina Bahsoon, also known as “Tube Girl,” as its newest global brand ambassador. Originally from Malaysia, Bahsoon was just completing her law degree in September 2023 when TikTok videos of her energetic dance routines on the London Tube began to go viral. Within a few weeks, she was walking at the MAC Face Show at London Fashion Week alongside Twiggy and Munroe Bergdorf, making it the first beauty brand to partner with Bahsoon. Since then, the hashtag #tubegirl has drawn in over 2 billion views on TikTok and inspired imitation videos from fans drawn to her unapologetically confident style.
Hunter Luxury highlighted its beauty packaging solutions set to debut at Luxe Pack New York, with three recent projects spotlighted. These include the Numoo Skin Revive range, offering consumers a “luxurious spa-like experience at home,” and the Joonbyrd body care range designed to “reimagine wellness.”
By Benjamin Ferrer