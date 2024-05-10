Brenntag acquires Quimica Delta in expansion of Mexican footprint chemicals distribution
10 May 2024 --- Chemical giant Brenntag has acquired Quimica Delta, a distributor of essential chemicals in “fast-growing” central Mexico. The move equips Brenntag with access to Mexican tollgates through marine terminals, strengthening its foothold in the local market and expanding its last-mile delivery capabilities.
The company also operates several rail terminals and has access to maritime port infrastructure at Altamira, strategically located as a tollgate for chemicals mainly imported from the US. In 2023, the company reported annual sales of US$368 million.
“The multimodal last mile operational capabilities and the access to the marine terminal capacity of Quimica Delta expand our capability to serve our customers and supply partners in Mexico cost-efficiently and with the highest service levels in the market,” comments Ewout van Jarwaarde, CEO of Brenntag Essentials.
“Brenntag Essentials is focused on developing our triple business strategy, combining our unique capabilities in the market of a cost-efficient network of last mile service operations with regional sourcing, supply chain services and interregional optimization,” he adds.
“Combined, Brenntag and Quimica Delta will be well positioned in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for chemicals. I look forward to welcoming the team to Brenntag.”
Financial details of the deal are not being disclosed. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals and is expected in Q3 of 2024.
Diverse portfolio of industrial chemicals
Founded in 1974, Quimica Deltas main site is located in Teoloyucan, close to Mexico City and major customers in Central Mexico.
Quimica Delta has built up a diverse portfolio of industrial chemical products and has established long-standing relationships with global supply partners in Mexico.
“Joining Brenntag grants us access to a global distribution network, a significant step to expand our product catalog at the scale of what we can offer our customers and supply partners in the Mexican market,” adds Fernando Bueno, CEO of Quimica Delta.
“Our dedicated team with extensive experience in the sales and distribution of chemical products in our industry in Mexico and the region will truly benefit from joining the world market leader in chemicals distribution.”
In other recent Brenntag activities, the supplier extended its EMEA distribution agreement for titanium dioxide with its partner Kronos. In Southeast Asia, Brenntag Essentials opened a new mixing and blending facility in Dong Nai province, Vietnam, earlier this year.
By Benjamin Ferrer