Brenntag and Kronos extend EMEA distribution agreement for titanium dioxide
01 Feb 2024 --- Brenntag extends its exclusive distribution agreement with Kronos for titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments in the EMEA region.
The agreement reinforces the chemicals and ingredient distributors’ position as a key supplier of TiO2 for pharmaceutical,beauty and personal care applications in the region. TiO2 is used in sunscreens, pressed powders and loose powders as a UV filter or whitening agent.
“In the spirit of continued cooperation and shared success, this renewal marks a pivotal moment in our long-standing collaboration, further solidifying the strategic partnership between Brenntag and Kronos. We look forward to another period of collaboration and growth,” says Michael Wilkop, regional president of Brenntag Specialties Beauty & Care and Home Care, Institutional & Industrial Cleaning EMEA.
Kronos is noted for its high-quality TiO2 pigments, product quality and technical expertise. It has a production capacity of approximately 550,000 metric tons annually across six manufacturing sites.
Ensuring reliability
Brenntag says under the renewed agreement, customers in the EMEA region can continue to rely on them as their trusted supplier of TiO2 pigments for various applications.
“The partnership with Kronos complements our broad and reliable portfolio of excipients trusted by our customers,” adds Joakim Rehné, regional president of Brenntag Specialties Pharma EMEA.
“In this way, we not only meet global standards in quality and functionality but also ensure security of supply and first-class expertise for our customers in the pharmaceutical industry.”
Product portfolio
The distribution agreement encompasses Kronos products tailored for Brenntag Specialties’ customers in Life Science segments.
Specifically, the agreement includes TiO2 grades such as Kronos 1171, Kronos 2071, and Kronos 2171, which Brenntag says meets stringent product safety legislation and quality standards.
“We are enthusiastic about strengthening our partnership with Brenntag Specialties in EMEA. Our extended exclusive distribution agreement reflects a strong bond, delivering cutting-edge solutions for customers of pharma, beauty and personal care. Together, we’re shaping a brighter future in Life Science segments,” comments Jochen Kürn, director of Global Customer Performance at Kronos.
Brenntag says the selected TiO2 grades comply with product safety legislation, Pharmacopoeias standards and certifications like COSMOS and FSSC 22000.
Brenntag streaks
Last month, Brenntag Essentials opened a new mixing and blending facility in Dong Nai province, Vietnam.
In September, Brenntag opened its new Personal Care Innovation & Application Center in Lille, France, in the heart of Arteparc. It was touted as the first business park in the metropolitan area entirely based on circular economy principles and renewable energies.
In the same month, Brenntag announced the acquisition of the operating business of Chemgrit Group, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
By Venya Patel