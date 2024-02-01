Evonik increases production of precipitated silica used in oral care by 50%
01 Feb 2024 --- Evonik expands its precipitated silica production capacity at its Charleston, US, site by 50% to meet high demand for silica in oral care and other industries in North America.
The construction of the new production line is scheduled to begin this year and become operational in 2026. The company says it invested tens of millions of euros in the line.
Evonik believes the investment will strengthen the supply chains of local customers and improve its environmental sustainability.
“North America is an important strategic growth region for us. With the investment in Charleston, we are strengthening our strategic customer-centric approach and improving our cost and sustainability position,” says Maike Schuh, CFO at Evonik and responsible for the Americas region.
“Evonik is investing in innovative and green solutions and technologies that offer our customers superior sustainability benefits.”
Upscaling silica
Silica is a crucial ingredient in toothpaste, used for its abrasiveness. It helps remove stains, plaque and food particles.
However, the high demand for fuel-efficient tires drives the increase in Evonik’s production. According to the company, silica tires reduce fuel consumption by up to 8% compared to conventional passenger car tires.
Additionally, the company plans to introduce circular raw materials to manufacture its Ultrasil Silica to meet the sustainability targets of the tire industry.
“With this expansion, our state-of-the-art Charleston site becomes a major hub for precipitated and sustainable silica products in North America,” says Lauren Kjeldsen, head of the Smart Materials Division, which includes the silica business.
Evonik has created a roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality for its Charleston site.
“The commercial and technical teams have worked intensely in the past years to develop a robust expansion concept, which we will now implement,” says Emmanuel Auer, head of the Silica Business Line.
“The expansion will contribute to meeting our sustainability targets by combining the positive handprint of Evonik’s silica technologies with a low carbon footprint. It is underlining Evonik’s commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative.”
Investment for the future
Over the past years, Evonik has invested in modern silica production updates and acquisitions around the globe to enhance its business. The Charleston facilities are part of a network of 18 precipitated silica production sites globally.
Evonik has precipitated silica brands Ultrasil, Zeodent and Sipernat and produces fumed silica under Aerosil and other products for various industries worldwide.
Earlier this month, Evonik completed its first product from its newly completed rhamnolipid biosurfactant plant in Slovakia. Rhamnolipids are biosurfactants that can be used instead of petrochemical ingredients to lift dirt and grease from the skin.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck