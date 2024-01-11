Vietnam chemical mixing facility to boost Brenntag presence in Southeast Asia
11 Jan 2024 --- Brenntag Essentials opens a new mixing and blending facility in Dong Nai province, Vietnam.
The chemicals and ingredients distributor says it is a cutting-edge facility and the first of its tollgates with mixing and blending capabilities in Vietnam.
Local operation boost
Located about 30 kilometers from Ho Chi Minh City, the facility is expected to improve Brenntag’s local operational and service capabilities. Brenntag says the Dong Nai facility is well-positioned for quick and flexible solvent-based solutions due to its proximity to Brenntag Vietnam’s last-mile operations and a regional tollgate.
“Brenntag Essentials brings our ‘triple’ business model to life with the new mixing and blending operation in Vietnam by delivering local operational and service excellence in our last mile operations, optimizing and upgrading our Vietnam site network and strengthening regional tollgate capacities, and global sourcing and interregional optimization by connecting the Vietnam facility to Brenntag Essentials’ global supply chain network,” asserts Ewout van Jarwaarde, CEO at Brenntag Essentials.
Facility features
The company says the site was designed to meet the needs of various industries, with mixing and blending capabilities alongside advanced testing laboratories. It will also act as a hub for the drumming and packaging of a wide range of chemical products while adhering to strict quality and regulatory standards.
“With the strong support from and partnership with our customers, we invested in this mixing and blending facility for solvent-based solutions to support our customers’ success in Southeast Asia. In the next expansion phase, we will also offer water-based solutions by the end of 2024,” comments Chan Huan Yong, president of Brenntag Essentials Asia Pacific.
Brenntag believes it can accelerate Vietnam’s industrial growth by providing clients with high-quality chemical solutions produced locally. The facility spans over 3900 square meters and features a sustainable design that Brenntag says, prioritizes safety and efficiency.
Brenntag developments
In September, Brenntag opened the doors to its new Personal Care Innovation & Application Center in Lille, France, located in the heart of Arteparc. It was touted as the first business park in the metropolitan area entirely based on circular economy principles and renewable energies.
In the same month, Brenntag announced the acquisition of the operating business of Chemgrit Group, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Edited by Venya Patel