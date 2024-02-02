Perfect Corp.’s AI-powered skin simulation tech targets acne and overall radiance
02 Feb 2024 --- Perfect Corp. expands its AI-powered skin simulation technology to help consumers visualize skin improvements in seconds. The technology lets consumers detect their skin types and issues to generate hyper-realistic skin visualizations.
The expanded technology now addresses acne, oiliness and overall radiance by building upon the existing array of skin metrics that allow users to track enhancements in spots, dark circles, eye bags, pores, texture, wrinkles and redness. This enables users to visualize how their skin will appear once improved.
Perfect Corp. will now provide skin improvement simulations for ten “unique” skin metrics.
“AI skin technology offers enhanced capabilities of the skin care retail journey by combining brands’ skin care product recommendations together with AI Skin Analysis. Furthermore, AI skin simulation technology allows for a personalized visual representation of clear skin appearances,” says Perfect Corp. CEO and founder Alice Chang.
Adding and removing acne
The acne simulation technology can detect and realistically remove pimples, blackheads and whiteheads using a precise AI visualization. This gives the user a “virtual preview” of how their skin could look with improved clarity and reduced blemishes.
The oiliness simulation technology can detect and realistically remove robust, medium and light oiliness, extending its benefits to a broader audience.
Perfect Corp.’s CEO highlights: “The newest expansion of these technologies enables skin care consumers to gain immediate insights into their skin and help build impactful digital skin care journeys, all while increasing customer purchasing confidence and sales for brands.”
“The versatility of this AI-augmented simulation extends to addressing a spectrum of skin concerns, including overall skin radiance. This ensures that users can witness positive transformations, regardless of their specific issues,” explains the technology provider.
The technology features progressive skin simulations via a slider that showcases incremental changes in the level of improvements related to the skin concern.
Detecting skin type
Perfect Corp.’s advanced AI Skin Analysis technology also allows users to detect their skin type in real time. The real-time AR overlay visualizes users’ skin type in live mode by showing them their T-zone and U-zone skin conditions.
“The AI skin simulation technology is set to transform the skin care retail journey, taking personalization to new heights and helping consumers make more confident purchasing decisions,” says the company.
The software company is known for developing “Beautiful AI” solutions.
By Sabine Waldeck