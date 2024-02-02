Seppic rebranding focuses on its “scientific expertise and exacting standards”
02 Feb 2024 --- To reflect a commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, Seppic unveils its new identity: “Seppic, science that cares.”
It seeks to lead in specialty ingredients for the health and beauty markets. Seppic notes its position has solidified as a key player in these markets over the past decade.
Hannes Moeller, CEO at Seppic, emphasizes the company’s spirit of innovation. “Over the 80 years of Seppic’s existence, the company has managed to renew itself and demonstrate its boldness and passion for breaking new ground.”
Seppic’s redefined brand aims to reflect its ambitious vision for the future, focusing on meeting the evolving needs of today’s society. It also tried to communicate a “powerful and timeless” message, highlighting its dedication to science that is “attentive to the world around it.”
Reliability and rigor
Seppic’s new identity is built around a logo with “upright, solid characters” that represent the reliability of its services and ingredients.
It says the company’s commitment to efficiency and performance is complemented by “scientific rigor.”
The chemicals company emphasizes the importance of fostering meaningful relationships through its new brand identity with its customers, employees and stakeholders.
“In addition to being a key creator of ingredients, we are a partner of choice, innovative and responsible. We offer our customers and all our stakeholders our scientific expertise, our exacting standards, our passion and our constant attention to the world around us,” says Moeller.
Seppic developments
Personal Care Insights recently interviewed Seppic, Mibelle Biochemistry and Justhuman about advancements in neurocosmetics and how these companies plan to transform the beauty industry.
The company also revisited its Alariane CV hair care ingredient, touted as a “‘superfood’ inspiration, to uncover its impact on scalp health.
Last year, Seppic unveiled Sagacious, a biomimetic and eco-designed active ingredient that restores skin firmness for consumers with mature skin.
Edited by Venya Patel