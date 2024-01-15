Healthy hair: Seppic finds Irish Wakame extract detoxifies heavy metals on scalp
15 Jan 2024 --- Seppic revisits its Alariane CV hair care ingredient to uncover its impact on scalp health.
Comprised of water, butylene glycol and Alaria esculenta extract, Alariane CV is touted as a “‘superfood’ inspiration to protect the scalp.”
Seppic’s approach responds to the growing demand for comprehensive hair and scalp solutions as global consumers recognize the important role of scalp health in maintaining healthy hair.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Innova Market Insights, whose data indicates a 51% average annual growth globally of scalp care mentioned in hair care launches from October 2018 to September 2023.
In this period, the fastest growth was in Hair Treatments at 72% average annual growth, Styling products at 66% and Shampoo at 54% growth globally.
The leading subcategories were Shampoo 51%, Hair Treatments 31% and Conditioner 12% from October 2022 to September 2023. The largest share of launches during this time was in Europe at 68%.
The active ingredient is a water-soluble brown algae extract, Alaria Esculenta. Previously, Seppic revealed that Alariane’s blend of amino acids mimics the structure of keratin, protecting hair fibers from environmental aggressors like pollution, UV rays and weather-related stresses that people face daily.
Alariane provides “protection against peroxydation of scalp lipids” to promote healthy hair while battling oxidative stress. It also fights heavy metal cadmium-induced inflammation of the hair follicle.
Global scalp care movement
Over 90% of Chinese consumers who use hair products worldwide recognize scalp care’s impact on overall hair health.
Korean scientists previously warned that washing hair with surfactants can cause structural damage while decreasing its internal density.Furthermore, protecting the scalp becomes critical with the daily onslaught of environmental aggressors, particularly from exposure.
In response to this demand, Seppic revisits Alariane CV’s capabilities to provide a dual impact on the scalp: protecting hair follicle cells and scalp lipids from exposome-induced damage.
Irish Wakame detoxifier
Alariane CV is commonly known as Irish Wakame and found along the far northern coasts of the Atlantic Ocean. The extract has been traditionally consumed for its potent health properties and “binder or detoxifier effect against heavy metals.”
Tests to assess Alariane CV’s ability to protect against cadmium, a common heavy metal in pollution, demonstrate its transformative potential.
Seppic says cadmium exposure weakens the scalp, causing inflammation that impairs hair follicles’ ability to produce healthy hair. It warns that cadmium is released from cigarette smoke or phosphate fertilizers.
However, in-vitro tests show a 27% reduction in hair follicle inflammation when treated with Alariane CV after cadmium stress. Microscopic examination reveals an increase in cell number and an improvement in “morphology,” which mirrors the characteristics of non-cadmium-exposed cells.
Seppic developments
Recently, Seppic introduced In Real Life Beauty, a collection of six skin care formulations aligned with social media trends of #koreanskincare, #snailmucin and #whippedbodybutter.
The chemicals company also broadened sensory and viscosity applications of its Fuidifeel Easy emulsifier, originally designed for sprayable, fluid textures.
By Venya Patel