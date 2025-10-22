Estée Lauder expands in Mexico beauty market with Amazon Premium debut
Key takeaways
- Estée Lauder has launched its products in the Amazon Premium Beauty e-commerce store in Mexico, expanding its reach across Latin America.
- The partnership brings Estée Lauder’s portfolio to consumers in large cities and remote regions.
- It strengthens Amazon’s role in democratizing access to luxury beauty in Mexico.
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is launching its flagship brand, Estée Lauder, in the Amazon Premium Beauty online store in Mexico. The move expands access to the brand’s prestige skin care, makeup, and fragrance portfolio for consumers nationwide.
The expansion marks ELC’s third Amazon Premium Beauty debut in North America, following successful launches in the US and Canada. It also highlights Estée Lauder’s broader ambition to strengthen its footprint in Latin America’s growing luxury beauty market.
Justin Boxford, global brand president of Estée Lauder, says the partnership brings its “globally renowned products to new and existing consumers across Mexico, one of the fastest-growing prestige beauty markets in Latin America.”
The Estée Lauder and Amazon partnership aims to combine an elevated brand experience with the accessibility of a digital retail platform.
Consumers in large, urban cities and more remote areas can purchase the brand’s products, reflecting the company’s ongoing mission to deliver prestige beauty innovations to a broader audience.
“The addition of Estée Lauder to our Premium Beauty store marks a transformative moment for beauty retail in Mexico. We’re proud to make these iconic products available to millions of customers nationwide, combining the trust and heritage of Estée Lauder with Amazon’s innovative shopping experience and reliable delivery network,” says Pedro Huerta, Amazon Mexico’s country manager.
“This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to delighting Mexican consumers with broader access to premium beauty, whether they’re shopping from Mexico City, Merida, Monterrey, or Oaxaca,” Huerta adds.
Through the Estée Lauder storefront on Amazon Mexico, customers can purchase best-selling lines like Advanced Night Repair, Double Wear Stay-in-Place foundation, Revitalizing Supreme+, Re-Nutriv, and Futurist Hydra Rescue.
Recently, ELC opened a global Fragrance Atelier in Paris, France, to bolster innovation in the company’s only growing segment. The move came after three consecutive years of declining sales and a US$1.13 billion loss reported for fiscal 2025.
Last month, Mexico saw Ulta Beauty open its first brick-and-mortar stores through a partnership with the multi-segment retail company Axo.
“Mexico is home to one of the world’s most dynamic and passionate beauty communities,” Andrés Gómez, CEO and chairman of the board at Grupo Axo, said in the announcement.