Roquette Beauté launches non-GMO maize-based sensorial stabilizer and thickener
15 Jan 2024 --- This week, Roquette Beauté debuts its latest innovation, Beauté by Roquette ST 320 (INCI Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate), at Cosmetagora in Paris, France.
The “versatile thickener and stabilizer” is vegan, biodegradable and made from non-GMO maize.
Roquette Beauty says its plant-based solutions address rising consumer demand for natural-based cosmetics and believes its latest offering is a flexible option for cosmetic formulations as a user-friendly thickener to help create stable cosmetics across various applications and viscosity ranges.
Holistic beauty offerings
The company says Beauté by Roquette ST 320 provides a number of benefits:
- Easily disperses in cold or warm water.
- Demonstrates “strong” viscosity enhancement after cooking.
- Exhibits stability over time in emulsions and gels.
- Acts as a stabilizer for water in oil emulsions, reducing droplet size.
- Offers a synergistic thickening effect with emulsifiers and cationic agents.
- Allows easy viscosity adjustment by changing concentration.
Beauté by Roquette ST 320 is touted as an ingredient that lets cosmetic formulators tap into the holistic beauty trend where consumers are prioritizing products that align with their well-being.
Roquette Beauté says the multifunctionality of its plant-based solution allows for the creation of “high-performance” cosmetics based on nature. Applications include color cosmetics, hair care, hygiene, oral care, skin care and sun care.
Efficacy combined with sensorial refinement
According to the company, Beauté by Roquette ST 320 is more than just a functional ingredient — it also serves as a sensory enhancer, introducing comforting and cocooning textures to cosmetic formulations.
As the beauty industry sees an increase in consumers seeking holistic well-being through their beauty routines, Roquette Beauté aligns with this trend by providing a bridge between efficacy and pleasurable sensorial experiences.
“This is a great demonstration of our pledge to bring plant-based solutions to the cosmetics industry that meet consumers’ expectations for safer products with the right balance of nature and technology,” says Bénédicte Courel, Roquette Beauté general manager.
Previously, the company unveiled Beauté by Roquette DE 006, a “100% plant-based dextrin” for soothing benefits and preserving the skin microbiome, at the In-cosmetics Global trade show in Paris.
Edited by Venya Patel