Global home care fragrance trends
Discover what innovations and insights are shaping the global home care fragrance market
Consumers globally value home care products’ fragrances more than their functions. They are more receptive to adding new fragrances to their homes because they believe home care products give them a fresh, sterilizing scent.
Innova’s Market Insights research shows that home care product fragrances are changing, and brands are providing distinctive olfactory experiences. The market researcher also highlights key innovation opportunities and what may develop in the future of fragrances in the home care market.
Home care fragrance market
Fragrance is a key driver influencing the purchase of home care items, especially for household fresheners. More than half of household freshener buyers consider scent the most influential factor.
Scent is a more important product attribute for female buyers than males, and skews toward younger consumers in the cleaning, laundry, dishwashing, and washing-up categories. Fragrance claims are a common feature in home care market product launches, and nearly 80% of household freshener product launches emphasize the fragrance on the pack.
Fragrance innovation is expanding beyond standard scents, with brands embracing specific citrus notes such as lemongrass and calamansi, seasonal blends, and floral fragrances. Fragrance trends reveal that mood-enhancing scents like lavender and eucalyptus are also rising, alongside region-specific preferences, reflecting a more tailored approach to scent development.
Social media trends
Social media buzz fuels excitement around home care fragrance trends. Females and young millennials drive conversations on social media platform X, focusing on mindful and nature-inspired scents.
Traditional scents such as lemon continue to be discussed but rarely drive consumer excitement on social media. In contrast, lavender sparks passion, driven by self-care and wellness trends. Meanwhile, eucalyptus is discussed for its calming and relaxing effects. Additionally, the high online interaction of vanilla scent indicates an interest in flavors that create warmth and comfort. Fragrance preferences shift by region, but lavender and citrus remain the most-discussed scents globally.
Social media influencers and celebrities play a huge role in creating hype about home care products. Over the past few years, several celebrities, like Courteney Cox, Kris Jenner, and Hilary Duff, have introduced collections of candles, room sprays, and aroma diffusers. Michelle Pfeiffer has launched two candles with her fragrance line, Henry Rose, indicating an interesting turn in the fragrance industry. This trend shows that celebrities are tapping into the demand for premium air refresheners, indicating how consumers’ homes become an extension of themselves.
Emotional wellness
During uncertain times, consumers seek emotional wellness and are drawn to experiences that uplift or calm them. Fragrances in the home care market, particularly air care items such as scented candles and sprays, play a key role in promoting relaxation and improving mood.
Aromatherapy may not be the primary factor influencing purchasing decisions, but it still plays an important role. Aromatherapy in air care products is more influential for females than for males. Additionally, brands are responding by launching more aromatherapy-themed products, with 63% for air fresheners. There is also continuous growth in laundry, dishwashing, and cleaning products.
Luxury and romantic scents
Over the past five years, there has been a significant growth in new home care launches with luxury and romance claims globally. Disney collaborates with Bath & Body Works to tap into this trend, launching princess fragrances like Jasmine, Belle, Cinderella, Tiana, Moana, and Ariel for an enchanted experience.
Home care brands increasingly craft fragrances that evoke emotions by connecting to daily moments, cultural inspirations, and nature. Regional influences and nature-inspired aromas, from Mediterranean herbs to earthy woods, transport consumers and enhance their home care experience.
Sustainability and safety
Consumers are highly aware of the importance of health, safety, and sustainability in their products. Brands can focus on skin-safe, natural, sustainable innovations without compromising functionality and build consumer trust through transparency.
There is a growing movement toward natural, vegan, plant-based, and sustainability-related claims in new home care launches. With increasing demand for these products and a rising interest in allergen-free ingredients that are gentler on the skin, this home care trend is expected to continue.
Fragrances will also be influenced, shifting toward naturally derived, biodegradable, and hypoallergenic scent options and child- and pet-safe formulas to align with consumer preferences.
Technological advancements
Long-lasting fragrance is a key claim in household products, especially air fresheners and laundry items. While these claims attract consumers seeking extended freshness, the market is becoming saturated with similar claims.
Few brands highlight using microcapsule technology to stand out in the fragrance market. There has been a 16% CAGR growth of laundry launches with microcapsules, or an encapsulation claim, as it helps maintain fresh fragrance for longer.
Similarly, Everspray in the aerosol industry has launched an air freshener designed to transform user experiences. It utilizes nanoparticles that exhibit longer persistence. This technology extends beyond fragrances, opening new possibilities across multiple industries.
What’s next in the global fragrance trends?
The air care, cleaning, laundry, and dishwashing categories are highly competitive. As consumers are drawn to scents that create an authentic connection to their lifestyle, brands can stand out by offering scents that resonate with personal stories or by sharing the inspiration behind the fragrance, such as its natural ingredients. This creates a deeper, more authentic bond with consumers and sets your brand apart in an increasingly crowded market.
Despite the rising interest in premium ingredients and unique scent experiences, price remains the key factor for consumers when purchasing home care products. Fragrance trends show consumers seek value-for-money products that meet functional needs and safety standards.
Brands that focus on seasonality, affordable pricing, sustainability, AI-driven fragrance innovations, safety, and well-being while personalizing scent solutions will likely resonate with consumers’ preferences.
This article is based on Innova Market Insights’ report “Fragrances in Home Care – Global.”