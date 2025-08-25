Gourmet cosmetics: Rare Beauty and Tajín’s collaboration on food-inspired color cosmetics
Rare Beauty, founded by American pop star Selena Gomez and the seasoning brand Tajín, is partnering to launch a limited-edition lip and cheek color cosmetic set with vibrant Tajín-inspired hues.
The Rare Beauty x Tajín Cheek & Lip Set includes a Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in a “spicy” blendable shade Chamoy and a Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss in shade Clásico, which is said to leave lips with a glass-like shine while enhancing hydration.
The vegan range is non-comedogenic, dermatologically tested, and free of parabens.
“Just like Tajín, these shades bring boldness, warmth, and joy to every occasion,” says the founder of Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez.
While the products channel the signature warmth and vibrancy of Tajín’s spice seasoning, the brand reinforces that the beauty set is purely inspired by the color cues of Tajín Chamoy Sauce and Tajín Clásico and is not edible or has a flavor profile.
The product launch aligns with the cross-industry trend for gourmet beauty mergers, exemplified by brands like Rhode, which leverage the sensory appeal of food and beverages to capture audiences and influence consumer purchases.
As part of the partnership, Rare Beauty will support Tajín’s philanthropic efforts, donating to the Escuela Nacional de Cerámica (National School of Ceramics), an organization dedicated to preserving and elevating Mexican artistry and craftsmanship, and the Rare Impact Fund.
Beauty and the bagels
In other cosmetics cross-category news, MAC recently unveiled its first collaboration with Shanghai’s premium bakery brand Fascino. The gourmet partnership taps into China’s obsession with premium bakeries and draws design influence from the iconic black blueberry cream cheese bagel sold at the store.
The synergy lies in the packaging of the Studio Fix cushion foundation, which launched in China this month. It’s black, compact shape is said to mimic the sweet morning bagel and the roundness of a blueberry.
The collaboration aims to form an “8 AM Alliance,” as both are positioned to be part of morning routines.
MAC also released special co-branded beauty blenders in the shape of sourdough bread and a baguette alongside the campaign.
Flavor-forward lip innovation
Meanwhile, brands further explore lip cosmetics with visually and sensorially engaging designs inspired by sugary treats and flavours. Gen Z-focused skin care brand Starface, recognised for its innovation in hydrocolloid spot patches, has tapped into the sensory crossover with a new, limited edition Sweets & Treats Star lipbalm collection, “Star Balm.”
The launch includes three lip balm flavours, which the brand says have been inspired by the nostalgia of classic amusement parks. They include Lucky lemonade, Candy Cloud, and a Cheeky Churro flavour infused with sweet cinnamon-inspired notes.
The product formula utilizes hydrating ingredients such as shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut oil to soothe chapped lips and minimize dryness.
Evolving gourmet beauty trends
In an increasingly crowded beauty market, differentiation is critical for brands to capture new consumer audiences, and food-inspired collaborations provide a consumer engagement strategy. As a result, many more beauty companies are tapping into multisensory marketing by partnering with food and beverage brands.
Food-themed beauty trends and aesthetics drawn from culinary themes have gained momentum over recent years, amplified by global social media virality and influential celebrity culture. Examples include “glazed donut skin, strawberry girl makeup, cinnamon girl makeup, and butter yellow nails.”
Personal Care Insights has been closely following the evolution of food-inspired beauty collaborations. In April, makeup brand NYX teamed up with Randy’s Donuts to launch its latest product, Buttermelt Glaze Skin Tint SPF30. The product is created from a skin-led formula and draws inspiration from the “glazed” beauty trend, which enriches the skin with a dewy finish.
Previously, the brand launched its Buttermelt Blush cake in partnership with world-famous chef Gordon Ramsay and his daughter Holly.
This cross-industry approach is also expanding into fragrance and packaging. Earlier this year, H&M revealed a limited-edition fragrance collection with gourmet scent profiles, ‘Posh Pistachio’ and ‘Sun-Kissed Caramel.’
At the same time, food and beverage-themed packaging innovations blend sensory appeal with playful aesthetics. Brands recognize their ability to influence consumer purchasing decisions by evoking emotional or nostalgic connections.