NYX teams up with Randy’s Donuts blending makeup with food
Makeup brand NYX has launched its Buttermelt Glaze Skin Tint SPF30 in collaboration with Los Angeles-based, US, Randy’s Donuts. The confectionery brand offers a limited edition donut that it claims mirrors the experience of applying the NYX beauty product — “rich, buttery, and glazed.”
Buttermelt Glaze Skin is a skin tint with incorporated UV protection. It is created from a skin care-based formula and is said to last up to 12 hours.
“When thinking about how our new Buttermelt Glaze Skin Tint comes to life with a glazed, dewy finish, we just had to partner with Randy’s Donuts. This partnership allows us to bring joy to our community in a fun and unexpected way,” says Andrea Muguerza, VP of marketing at NYX Professional Makeup.
NYX’s exploration in collaboration
The collaboration is following other recent launches from NYX. Previously, it launched its Buttermelt Blush cake in partnership with Holly and Gordon Ramsay. The world-famous chef and his daughter created a cake to match the product launch.
The company also collaborated with the Hollywood film Minecraft and released its Minecraft Movie collection of highlights, blush sticks, and other makeup products. It also released its first-ever music album, NYXTape.
Last year, NYX partnered with female athletes, such as basketball players Judea Watkins and Cameron Brink. The company said the partnerships signal a move in sports culture, where female athletes are recognized for their commitment to strength on the court and self-expression through beauty, asserting that athleticism and femininity do not have to be mutually exclusive.
Collaborations between beauty brands and food creators are an uprising trend. Earlier this year, Dove collaborated with Crumbl to create a cake-inspired body care collection that included body wash, body scrub, deodorant, and hand wash, all laced with Crumbl-inspired fragrances.
Native also partnered with Dunkin’ to “bring the aromas of donuts to personal care products” in a limited-edition lineup with scents such as Strawberry Frosted, Vanilla Sprinkle, Blueberry Cobbler, and Boston Kreme.
Personal Care Insights also previously reported that gourmand scents in fragrances are predicted to continue growing in 2025, with vanilla being the most popular scent, expected to grow by 33.9%.