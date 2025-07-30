F&B-inspired beauty packaging: Global market trends
In the competitive beauty industry, a product’s packaging creates the first impression of the brand and often influences purchasing decisions. Recently, food and beverage-themed beauty product packaging has emerged as a captivating trend, blending sensory appeal with playful aesthetics to create a unique consumer experience.
Innova Market Insights explores F&B-themed trends in beauty products, highlighting the influence of social media. It also examines how creative and visually appealing packaging connects with consumers and indicates future trends that brands can leverage.
Food-inspired packaging trends
Food-themed packaging trends attract consumers through their nostalgic and sensory appeal and playful and interactive designs. These visually captivating packages influence 1 in 5 Gen Z consumers’ makeup product purchasing decisions. Brands indulge consumers with sweet-inspired packaging, evoking nostalgia by associating sugary treats with rewards, delivering instant standout appeal, allowing indulgence and experimentation without the guilt of calories, and enhancing attraction through sensory experiences.
E.L.F. Cosmetics has leveraged social media and went viral for creating playful, food-inspired packaging, with unboxing content becoming a key driver for its brand visibility.
Social media buzz and lip cosmetics
On social media platforms, most mentions and engagements related to food-themed beauty product packaging are neutral, with the second-largest majority exhibiting positive sentiment. The blend of nostalgia and novelty boosts social media buzz, with news articles achieving significant reach per mention.
Reflecting this trend, Hard Candy collaborated with Girl Scouts for cookie-inspired makeup and Pat McGrath with Candy Crush for food-themed cosmetics, creating buzz for unique and playful packaging.
Brands are exploring lip cosmetics with visually and sensorially engaging designs inspired by sugary delights. Examples include Chioture Ice Cream Watery Lip Gloss: D22, Huda Beauty Water Candy Tint, and Missha A Pieu the Pure Candy Glossy Tint: No 03 Persimmon.
Demographic preferences
Male and female consumers show equal interest in food-themed beauty. Packaging trends show that consumers aged 25–34 and 55–64 actively engage in food-themed cosmetic conversations. Female consumers mostly participate in reviewing and recommending the products, such as lip tints, nail polishes, and makeup collections inspired by well-known snacks and beverages. Male consumers frequently discuss purchasing these products as gifts. They seek recommendations and share buying experiences online, often focusing on the novelty aspect of these items.
Product innovation
Cosmetic brands are launching pantry-themed holiday gift sets with a retro twist. Unique packaging innovations include tuna fish cans, tomato soup containers, and potato chip-inspired designs. Sweet-themed packaging with playful and cute packaging appeals to younger and social media savvy consumers. Meanwhile, savory themes, premium, and sophisticated packaging resonate with mature consumers.
Food obsession into beauty buzz
Olive & June collaborated with Domino’s and launched the Emergency Pizza Mani Kit, featuring nail polishes inspired by Domino’s brand colors in pizza-themed nail stickers. McDonald’s partnered with Nails Inc, featuring nail products packaged to resemble McDonald’s iconic menu items, such as french fries and the Big Mac box. This nostalgic and playful design reinforces brand engagement while tapping into the growing trend of food-inspired cosmetics.
Beverage-inspired packaging
Packaging trends show that brands are embracing beverage-inspired packaging, incorporating coffee cup and bubble tea designs to create playful and immersive makeup. This focus resonates with consumers’ favorite everyday drinks, enhancing brand storytelling, making products giftable, Instagram-worthy, and emotionally engaging.
The Tumbler Lip Oil Holder by E.L.F. Cosmetics snaps onto Stanley tumblers, blending hydration with beauty. This collaboration appeals to Gen Z consumers who resonate with affordable, trendy products that integrate beauty and lifestyle essentials.
What’s next in beauty packaging trends?
Food-themed beauty packaging continues to evolve, drawing inspiration from seasonal traditions, global cuisines, and social media trends. By tapping into nostalgic flavors, cultural aesthetics, and viral beauty themes, brands can create visually engaging and emotionally resonant packaging that connects with consumers.
Leveraging festive themes in packaging can help brands align with seasonal gifting trends. Limited-edition collections inspired by holiday flavors, like pumpkin spice for Halloween, gingerbread for Christmas, or mooncakes for Lunar New Year, can enhance emotional connections with consumers.
Exploring culinary influences from different regions can make beauty packaging feel more immersive and culturally authentic. Designs that reflect the delicate presentation of Japanese mochi, dim sum aesthetics, or the vibrant energy of Mexican street food can appeal to a diverse audience who appreciates cultural storytelling.
Social media-driven beauty trends can be transformed into compelling packaging concepts. Themes like “blueberry milk nails,” “latte makeup,” and “tomato girl makeup” can be integrated into packaging designs that are visually striking and shareable, increasing engagement and brand visibility.
By infusing food themes into beauty packaging, brands will likely create unique, memorable products that resonate with consumers in the beauty market.
This article is based on the Innova Market Insights report, “Trending in F&B-Inspired Beauty Packaging – Global.”