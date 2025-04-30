Pure Trade equips Valentino with premium aluminum lipstick case
Pure Trade, a France-based personal care packaging provider, has designed an aluminum square clutch bag to house three lipsticks from the Spike Valentino collection.
The bag is gold-colored with a removable cardboard wedge lined with recycled PET (rPET). A black, silk-screened cardboard case, embossed and signed with the Valentino logo, protects the clutch bag.
Valentino is a premium Italian fashion house that has branched into cosmetics and perfumes. In past collaborations, Pure Trade created a lipstick case for Valentino made of recycled cotton with a foam inner wedge coated with rPET microfiber.
Pure Trade says it offers cosmetic companies luxury packaging solutions, promotional luggage, and branded accessories. International brands like Dior, Givenchy Parfums, Jimmy Choo Parfums, and Burberry Beauty have partnered with Pure Trade for their luxury packaging needs.
Eco excellence
The personal care packaging provider says that each project is “fully managed from the creative offer to the final delivery” and is based on three principles: packaging designed for circularity, reduced carbon footprint, and zero waste to landfills.
Eco-design in personal care packaging is steadily growing as consumers demand transparency and ethical practices from companies to tackle packaging waste pollution.
Recently, Aptar Beauty equipped French dermocosmetics provider Laboratoire SVR with its Micro airless recyclable bottle for three new skin treatments, while TNT Group designed a wood case to protect and house France-based L’Artisan Parfumeur’s latest perfume.