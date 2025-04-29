Amorepacific unveils science-backed skin care for aging and wound healing
Amorepacific reveals studies demonstrating the anti-aging effects of ginseng compounds and the skin-regenerative effects of an algae-derived polydeoxyribonucleotide (PDRN).
These natural applications are part of the company’s ingredient portfolio. Using its bioconversion technology, Amorepacific delivers its Ginosenomics — an anti-aging ingredient delivering compound K found in ginseng, by 6,000 times.
Additionally, the patent-pending technology used to derive BluePDRN from the algae showed potential applications for skin regeneration and wound healing.
The two studies were published in different international academic journals and were carried out by independent scientists.
Ginseng for “inflammaging”
Published in the Journal of Ginseng Research, South Korean researchers found that compound K in ginseng slows down skin aging and has anti-inflammatory properties for the skin.
Amorepacific explains that the term “inflammaging” refers to a low-grade chronic inflammatory state that intensifies with age, with elevated levels of inflammatory cytokines contributing to a decline in bodily functions.
The company says inflammaging leads to structural skin damage, such as collagen depletion and weakening of the barrier’s function, which results in accelerated premature aging.
According to the study, intrinsic factors such as hormonal changes and external factors such as pollution and UVA/UVB light can enhance the skin’s inflammatory responses and disrupt its structure and function.
“In this study, we established an accelerated epidermal aging system that reflects intrinsic and extrinsic aging factors. Using this system, we found that compound K has a potent anti-accelerated aging effect on the epidermis by modulating epidermal inflammation and function,” says the study.
“By inhibiting inflammatory responses and maintaining epidermal integrity, compound K can regulate the pace of aging and act as an anti-accelerated aging compound.”
Byung-fhy Suh, CTO of Amorepacific’s R&I Center, adds: “This study provides significant insights into the mechanisms of skin aging driven by the complex interaction of internal and external factors. It represents a crucial achievement in scientifically substantiating the potential of Ginsenomics as a viable agent for modulating the speed of skin aging.”
The company has previously stressed the lymphatic system’s essential role in skin health, as it helps eliminate waste while supporting circulation, the immune system, and general homeostasis. Aging impacts the body’s lymphatic system. Last year, the company conducted a study with positive results on the lymphatic system and aging when using fermented ginseng.
Algae for skin regeneration
The other research on skin regeneration and wound healing, published in the International Journal Archives of Dermatological Research, studies PDRN derived from Chlorella protothecoides algae.
Purified PDRN is widely used in skin care treatments, especially in Korea. It is usually derived from fish DNA, such as salmon or trout. According to Amorepacific, using algae-derived PDRNs is more easily scalable and, thus, more sustainable and ethical than animal-based alternatives.
“This research is highly significant as it reveals the efficacy of sustainable, vegan PDRNs derived from microalgae,” says Byung-Fhy.
The study found that the algae PDRN alternative showed equivalent wound-closing effects to its salmon-derived counterpart. However, the algae also accumulated collagen and angiogenesis — developing new blood cells — which is essential for healthy skin, stresses the company.
The research also demonstrated skin regenerative benefits for photoaging — when exposure to UV rays contributes to premature aging of the skin. The algae-derived treatment was shown to be more efficient than salmon-derived PDRN molecules, as only 1/20 of the molecule size was needed to reach the same result.
Recently, PDRN facials made by salmon sperm were highlighted as a synthetic-free alternative to traditional fillers, responding to the demand for natural, non-invasive treatments.