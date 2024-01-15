Foria launches botanical-based massage oil to “spark moments of spontaneity”
15 Jan 2024 --- Foria’s new Intimacy Massage Oil with Organic Botanicals promises to moisturize and enhance “the sensation of touch.”
The all-natural and botanical-based brand for sexual wellness products says the oil elevates a massage for both “in and out of the bedroom.”
The new product is part of the Intimacy collection and is designed to provide a “sexy, slippery” experience to foster arousal and enhance foreplay.
“Physical touch is such an essential part of forging intimacy and connection with your partners, and our aim with launching [the new] massage oil is to encourage folks to incorporate the practice into their sex lives — but also into everyday moments,” says Foria’s CEO, Kiana Reeves.
“Lingering touch is one of the most nourishing and connecting ways we can feel close to a partner. By introducing couples to additional ways to explore touch, we hope that folks discover increased arousal and pleasure in and out of the bedroom.”
Moisturizing oil
Founded in 2014, Foria says it was the first brand to launch a full line of all-natural intimacy products designed specifically for female pleasure. The company is planning future innovations in the wellness space to target common experiences and unmet needs “across the female lifespan.”
The massage oil is formulated with a blend of olive, avocado, sweet almond, jojoba, sunflower, grapeseed and castor oil. St. John’s Wort, known as an herbal analgesic, is added to soothe skin and muscles.
Ylang-Ylang is included as an oil derived from a tropical flower revered for its skin-calming properties. According to Foria, it has been used historically to promote energy flow, passion and sensuality.
Foria says its team worked to create a product that would encourage increased sexual desire, enhanced erotic stimulation, further exploration of erogenous zones and foster partnered connection through touch.
“Massage Oil encourages experimentation with intimate touch in a variety of contexts. The new product is designed to spark moments of spontaneity and provide an essential tool for encouraging responsive desire. This nourishing oil, infused with a blend of botanicals, glides over the skin while it moisturizes,” explains the company.
Foria’s product lineup features organic botanicals, which the sexual wellness brand says “continues its mission to make comfort and pleasure accessible to all.”
The products are available on its website and at retailers, including Ulta, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Madewell, Thrive Market, Saks Fifth Avenue, The Skinstore and Look Fantastic.
Edited by Sabine Waldeck