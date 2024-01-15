Faraemotions
Home
Puig pushes further into...

Puig pushes further into luxury skin care market with majority stake in Dr. Barbara Sturm

15 Jan 2024 | By Sabine Waldeck
Sturm skincare products in a row.

15 Jan 2024 --- Beauty conglomerate Puig takes a majority stake in Dr. Barbara Sturm, a German molecular cosmetics brand founded by Sturm in 2014 with products ranging from skin, body and hair care to supplements.

Founder Dr. Sturm will retain a minority stake and stay on board as chief product officer and brand ambassador. 

The Barcelona-based company says the acquisition “reinforces Puig’s competitive position in the premium skin care segment by welcoming a globally recognized luxury cult brand developed through its digital channels and worldwide spa and boutiques network.”

Focus on science-based brands
With doctor-led skin care brands rising, Puig believes the Sturm brand’s “science-focused skin care product range and high-performance treatments” will reinforce Puig’s presence in the key US market.

Puig CEO Marc Puig says, “Dr. Barbara Sturm was conceived to deliver exceptional, science-based, and effective skin care treatments to our patients. Partnering with Puig means a union of shared values, including curiosity, an entrepreneurial spirit, and a strong commitment to innovation, product, and excellence.”

A woman applying moisturizer to her face.According to Puig, Dr. Sturm is well-known for her work as an “aesthetics expert and anti-inflammatory pioneer” with a background in orthopedic research. 

She studied medicine and sports at the Heinrich Heine University in Düsseldorf before beginning her medical career in orthopedics. Then, she worked with a team to develop “cutting-edge treatments” for inflammatory conditions like osteoarthritis.  

Sturm then moved to the field of aesthetics and created her MCX treatment, a Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) facial known as the “Blood Facial,” followed by her “MC1” plasma-based moisturizer. 

The brand is available in spas and boutiques worldwide, including London, New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Toronto.

Puig was founded in 1914 and has a portfolio that includes Carolina Herrera, Rabanne and Nina Ricci. It also took a majority stake in makeup and skin care brand Charlotte Tilbury in 2020 after reportedly fending off attempts from Shiseido and Unilever to buy the celebrity makeup artist brand.

Doctor-led, clean beauty trend
Personal Care Insights previously reported on the ever-growing global clean beauty market with brands such as Perricone MD expanding offerings to help satisfy consumer desire for “green and clean” skin and body care. The multi-billion dollar market continues to grow as more consumers shift toward products and ingredients believed to be safe and non-toxic while aiming to minimize negative impacts on the environment — the latter issue growing in importance with sustainability a key focus.

By Anita Sharma

All content and features on this website are copyrighted with all rights reserved. The full details can be found in our privacy statement
FrieslandCampina
Subscribe to our newsletters
PlatformsFood Ingredients FirstNutrition InsightPackaging InsightsPersonal Care InsightsThe World of Food Ingredients
About usContact usAdvertisingPrivacy statementSitemap
Follow us
linkedinrss_headergoogle_news
trans