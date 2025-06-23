Cosrx debuts peptide-based hair care amid rise of “skinification”
Cosrx has launched its first product line for scalp and hair. The Peptide-132 damage repair collection consists of a shampoo, treatment, and oil serum, all built around Cosrx’s proprietary ingredient, Peptide-132 (Tripeptide-132 HCl).
The move marks the South Korean skin care company’s debut in hair care, following an increased interest in the “skinification” of hair care.
Cosrx says trending topics such as glass hair (the “glass skin” trend evolved to hair), Korean hair care, hair botox, and styling are gaining significant attention on social media platforms. This reflects the demand for the “skinification” of hair care, where hair and scalp treatments are formulated with the same science-driven approach as facial skin products.
The company’s patented Peptide-132 is designed to repair and strengthen damaged keratin by mimicking the function of natural keratin-repair proteins. Keratin is the primary protein in hair and is vulnerable to degradation through heat styling, coloring, UV exposure, and physical stress.
Peptide-132 was developed using molecular modeling and 3D laser scanning to ensure its molecule is small enough to penetrate the hair shaft and bind directly to damaged areas.
According to Cosrx, the ingredient has undergone clinical testing, showing improvements in hair strength, manageability, shine, and softness after use.
All three products are pH-balanced, dermatologist-tested, and developed to minimize irritation. The formulations are described as suitable for all hair types, including straight, wavy, curly, and coily textures.
Formulation and function
The three products share Peptide-132 as a key active ingredient and are formulated to work individually or together as a full repair regimen.
The Peptide-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Shampoo is a daily cleanser designed to remove buildup and excess oil while initiating bond repair. Cosrx says it calms scalp irritation and maintains scalp health without stripping the hair.
The Peptide-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Treatment is a cream-based conditioner that targets internal protein loss and external damage. It is formulated to restore moisture, reinforce the structure of weakened strands, and smooth the hair cuticle. The company emphasizes that this step addresses cosmetic appearance and deeper structural damage by rebuilding keratin integrity.
The third product, the Peptide-132 Ultra Perfect Hair Bonding Oil Serum, is a lightweight oil formulated to seal the hair cuticle, reduce frizz, and enhance the hair’s shine. It also acts as a protective barrier against environmental stress and daily styling damage. Cosrx claims the serum delivers results without leaving a greasy residue, making it suitable for daytime styling and overnight use.
The collection is positioned as a solution for common hair concerns such as breakage, dullness, loss of elasticity, and split ends. While the brand has not released complete clinical data, the company reports that internal testing supports the peptide’s effectiveness in improving texture and internal strength over repeated use.
Peptides in hair care
Peptides are trusted for their proven effectiveness in anti-aging skin care, but are now gaining more attention in hair care. Brands have started to explore the ingredient’s benefits in hair applications, leading to a 29% increase in global hair care launches with peptides between 2020 and 2024.
Earlier this year, Personal Care Insights spoke with Syensqo and Bota Bio about using bio-fermentation to produce tailored peptides. The partnership aims to leverage Bota Bio’s performance protein technology to develop biomimetic ingredients that address hair growth and repair from within.
Last year, Olaplex introduced its Bond Shaping Technology, a peptide-based system designed to rebuild and define curl patterns across all textured hair types.