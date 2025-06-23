Deodorant market trends in the US and Canada
Explore new formulations, fragrance preferences, and innovations for deodorants in North America
Deodorant plays a vital role in personal hygiene, protecting against odor and perspiration while enhancing freshness. Deodorants are more than a daily essential — they boost confidence and comfort and are a key part of personal care routines. Innova Market Insights’ Innova360 research into the deodorant market in North America highlights product launches, fragrance choices, and opportunities in the market.
Deodorant category
In North America, the solids/sticks subcategory leads in deodorant product launches, followed by spray, roll-on, and cream. The US continues to lead the category launches, while Canada has trailed behind over the past five years. The top five companies account for 62% of deodorant launches in North America, with Unilever leading the category.
“Long-lasting” was the largest claim for deodorant launches in North America, followed by “anti-perspirant,” “ethical-animal,” “no animal testing,” and “aluminum-free.” Other rising claims include “ethical environment,” “dermatologically tested,” “sensitive skin,” “dry skin,” and “no animal ingredients.”
The top five preferred fragrances are fresh, unfragranced, coconut, vanilla, and lavender.
Microbiome-friendly formulations
In North America, deodorant brands incorporate skin care ingredients to soothe, hydrate, and protect the underarms. They include prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics to promote microbiome balance, neutralize odor, and support long-lasting freshness. This approach aligns with Innova’s top personal care trend, “Microbiome Emergence,” which highlights the interest in a healthy skin microbiome, with a special interest in prebiotics and postbiotics with proven benefits.
Clean and safe deodorant formulas drive consumer trust. Allergy-tested and dermatologist-approved products ensure reduced risk of irritation, meeting the rising demand for transparency. Brands also highlight the absence of phthalates, aluminum, and coal tar, reinforcing consumer confidence. This form of gaining trust aligns with another top personal care trend, “Trust-Driven Care,” where modern consumers demand transparency and honesty from personal care brands to trust their claims.
Dual protection deodorants
Safety claims influence over 2 in 5 consumers’ deodorant purchasing decisions. As a result, brands incorporate antibacterial and antioxidant ingredients to provide dual-action benefits. For instance, Jusu positions its deodorant as plant-based with natural antibacterial ingredients like mango seed butter and coconut oil to reduce odor-causing bacteria.
consumers in North America prefer different deodorants for different activities. For physically active consumers, brands offer long-lasting odor protection and sweat control. This targeted approach meets the performance-driven expectations of athletes and fitness enthusiasts, positioning these products as essential for busy lifestyles.Brands have expanded their offerings to include overall body deodorants, contributing to the rise in whole-body deodorant launches over the past year. Innova suggests that 1 in 3
Aromatherapy trends
Aroma can offer calmness, uplifting effects, and stress-relieving benefits. Brands tap into holistic wellness, inducing relaxation and calmness through scents like lavender, chamomile, peppermint, and eucalyptus, which have displayed a 12% CAGR over the past five years.
North American consumers, specifically Gen Z and millennials, increasingly demand energizing and playful fragrances that create a lasting impression and enhance daily freshness. The top three preferred fragrances in North America are fruity, oceanic/aquatic, and citrus.
Deodorant launches and packaging trends
Premium, luxury, and limited-edition deodorants create a sense of urgency and exclusivity, influencing purchasing decisions among Gen Z and millennials. These launches often feature unique scents or packaging, tapping into consumers’ desire for unique, collectible experiences to enhance brand loyalty.
Deodorant brands in North America embrace sustainable packaging practices, with a growing focus on plastic-free alternatives, circularity, and waste management. Alternatives include aluminum spray bottles, cardboard tubes, and glass roll-on options.
Alongside sustainability, brands align their formulas and packaging with ethical and moral values. They include certifications and claims such as PETA-certified, Leaping Bunny-certified, and cruelty-free. This displays that their cosmetics are not tested on animals, adhering to bans on animal testing. Additionally, they promote ocean-friendly formulations, emphasizing environmental responsibility. This approach demonstrates a commitment to ethical practices and resonates with consumers prioritizing socially responsible brands.
\What’s next in deodorant trends?
Consumer demands for convenience, longevity, and elevated sensory experiences shape the evolving deodorant market in North America. As deodorants move beyond basic odor protection, brands can explore innovative solutions that enhance daily routines and align with changing lifestyles.
Non-sticky, quick-dry deodorants offer a lightweight, comfortable feel that keeps skin fresh without residue. Brands can tap into the rising demand for hassle-free, performance-driven solutions that enhance daily convenience. Ultra-long-lasting deodorants offer 72+ hours of continuous freshness, ensuring round-the-clock odor control. This extended wear can appeal to consumers seeking high-performance, low-maintenance solutions that fit busy, active lifestyles.
Mineral-based deodorants harness natural elements to absorb moisture and keep skin feeling fresh. This approach can offer a cleaner, more trusted alternative for consumers seeking gentler, skin-friendly solutions.
Monochrome packaging delivers a clean, minimalist aesthetic that stands out with modern elegance. This streamlined look can attract style-conscious consumers, reinforcing a premium, sophisticated brand image.
Gourmet-inspired deodorants featuring scents like rich chocolate ganache and buttery crumb cakes add a unique twist to everyday freshness. Brands can capitalize on the growing demand for indulgent, bakery-style treats that blend comfort with luxury, perfect for special moments and everyday indulgence.
As the deodorant category continues to advance, brands that embrace emerging trends that offer freshness, performance, and style will likely meet consumer desires for effortless and innovative personal care.
This article is based on the Innova Market Insights report, “Market overview: Deodorants in the US & Canada.”