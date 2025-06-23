Kao expands halal beauty in Indonesia ahead of cosmetic law
Kao has released its halal-certified Biore Breeze deodorant in Indonesia and plans to produce halal sunscreen locally next year. The move targets Indonesia’s growing demand for halal products and adheres to regulations coming in 2026, requiring cosmetics to be halal-certified.
The launch consists of a gel and spray-formulated antiperspirant designed for Indonesian women. The product was made with local consumers wearing a hijab in mind, as the country has a hot and humid climate. The formulation provides skin-friendly protection against odors while aligning with religious beliefs.
The product aims to support a healthy lifestyle and increase personal hygiene and self-confidence. It is formulated not to clog pores and features skin-breathable technology, supporting sweat evaporation.
The deodorant aligns with Kao’s vision of a Kirei Lifestyle, which means “living a beautiful life inside out.” The chemicals company says consumers across Southeast Asia are seeking effective products that reflect their values.
“Our global R&D team has worked diligently to come up with scientifically advanced innovations resonant with our consumers’ values and needs, all while driving positive societal and environmental impact,” says Yoshihiro Hasebe, CEO of Kao.
Beauty requirements
Halal beauty means the products do not include any ingredients that are forbidden under Islamic law, such as alcohol from khamr industries — intoxicants from fermenting grapes or dates. Naturally fermented ethanol below a 1% concentration is considered halal.
Indonesia is implementing a law requiring halal certification across the supply chain for cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food. The law is being implemented in stages and will target the cosmetics industry by October 17, 2026.
By then, all ingredients and the entire manufacturing process, including transportation and storage spaces, must be separated from non-halal products. Therefore, all distributors and logistics services in Indonesia must also be halal-certified.
In 2022, ASEAN valued the halal cosmetics market at US$4.19 billion. The market is projected to reach US$127.8 billion by 2033.