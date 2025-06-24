Broad spectrum beauty: SPF reformulated for feel, function, and transparency
Sun care is being reimagined through a skin care lens as it evolves from a seasonal staple to a daily necessity. This summer’s beauty trends highlight an increased SPF awareness fueled by a demand for personalized textures, ingredient transparency, and more innovative formulations beyond UV protection.
Personal Care Insights speaks with dsm-firmenich and Symrise, who both say the season’s defining trend is integrating sun protection into daily beauty rituals.
This shift pushes the category toward hybrid formats, barrier-boosting ingredients, and formulation science that balances performance with environmental and sensorial considerations.
SPF becomes skin care
The merging of skin care and sun protection is a dominant theme this summer, as SPF is increasingly seen as a proactive step in maintaining skin health rather than preventing burning.
“Sun care is becoming a holistic skin health solution,” says Dmitry Logachevskiy, associate director of global consumer insights at dsm-firmenich's Beauty and Care division.
Consumers look for SPF products that hydrate, soothe, brighten, and help slow signs of aging. This is part of a prevention-first approach reinforced by dermatologists, social media, and public health campaigns.
“Influencer-driven routines and Gen Z’s morning skin care habits are integrating SPF into makeup looks,” says Viktoria Heinrichs, global business marketing manager at Symrise.
She notes that sun care is no longer a standalone step but “a foundational layer in multi-benefit skin rituals.”
According to Symrise, this convergence is also shaping new product formats and ingredient choices amid a growing consumer interest in SPF products that offer cosmetic and protective benefits.
“In Italy, sun care is now considered a skin care essential. Eighty-three percent of women cite concern about skin aging while 89% of women and 81% of men prioritize sun protection to prevent skin cancer,” says Heinrichs.
She adds that minimalist routines with high-performance SPFs and active ingredients reflect a growing desire for protection and repair. Fermented ingredients and niacinamide, traditionally associated with moisturizers and serums, are gaining traction.
“We’re seeing a surge in two-in-one SPF formats like tinted serums, mists, and setting sprays,” Heinrichs says. “These reflect consumers’ demand for multifunctional, skin-first protection.”
dsm-firmenich’s Logachevskiy adds: “With rising pollution, ozone depletion, and extreme weather, more people are concerned about skin sensitivity, inflammation, and chronic skin conditions. They need effective yet non-irritating sun protection. While more products now claim to be hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, or designed for sensitive skin, the category still offers limited variety tailored to these needs.”
The ingredients company developed TriPro sun care technology to integrate UV protection, antioxidant defense, skin barrier support, and eco-friendly protection into “a single, synergistic system.”
Texture revolution
As daily-use sun care gains momentum, feel and finish are emerging as decisive factors in SPF adoption and rejection. Consumers will no longer tolerate greasy, heavy, or chalky textures.
Heinrichs notes that “texture preferences continue to shift toward dewy finishes and invisible protection as part of daily wear,” reflecting the demand for SPF products that double as makeup primers or glow-enhancers. This change has prompted Symrise to focus on refining the sensorial experience of beauty products with new ingredients.
Its SymEffect range and SymSol ProSun are functional performance boosters that enhance filter solubilization, stability, and skin feel.
These boosters allow brands to formulate sunscreens with smooth textures and spreadability. They are useful for mineral-based or hybrid SPF systems, which Heinrichs reports are growing at a 5–6% CAGR.
dsm-firmenich also emphasizes the connection between formulation feel and user compliance. “Consumers often avoid sunscreen because it feels heavy or greasy — or they don’t apply enough,” says Tina Vogt, global marketing director of Sun Care at dsm-firmenich.
This behavioral insight led dsm-firmenich to develop Parsol Slx: “The first film-forming polymeric UVB filter that enables high SPF performance at lower concentrations while delivering a barely-there, velvety skin feel,” Vogt explains.
The company also launched the SunSense initiative, translating consumer feedback into technical improvements. According to Vogt, its formulations are designed to be “non-sticky, non-greasy, and fast-absorbing” while also being “pleasantly fragranced and easy to reapply. “
These features address sensorial discomfort and inconsistent application, aiming to make sun care feel like an added beauty step rather than a chore.
Personalization across formats
SPF is no longer a one-size-fits-all category. Consumers demand products tailored to their individual skin types, routines, and lifestyles, causing brands to develop SPF in various formats, from weightless gels and portable sticks to sprays, oils, and powders.
dsm-firmenich attributes this market fragmentation to rising expectations around personalization. The company notes that consumers increasingly want sun protection that aligns with their skin tone, texture preferences, application habits.
“The trend is also fueled by growing access to AI-based skin diagnostics tools, empowering consumers to make more informed, tailored choices,” says Logachevskiy.
To meet these needs, dsm-firmenich developed its Sunscreen Optimizer, a digital tool that simulates SPF performance, skin feel, and formulation eco-profiles.
“This AI-powered state-of-the-art formulation tool, exclusive to our customers, helps them optimize SPF performance and sensorial experience and provides a visual representation of the eco-profile of each formulation,” Vogt says.
These capabilities also empower brands to better address diversity and inclusivity in sun care by adapting textures for different skin tones or ensuring SPF formats match user preferences across climate zones and lifestyles.
Symrise echoes this shift toward simplification with personalization. It offers flexible systems that work across multiple formats, in an effort to support formulation.
“Our ingredient technologies support cold-processing, low-load efficiency, and textural sophistication, helping brands meet both technical and consumer-oriented goals,” says Heinrichs.
Sustainability and transparency
Consumers are scrutinizing ingredient lists and paying attention to potential impacts on the environment and coral reefs. “Environmental consciousness is no longer a seasonal trend — it’s a year-round expectation, especially in summer when sunscreen use peaks,” says Logachevskiy.
Heinrichs adds that “ethical and environmental claims have grown from 14% of NPD in 2019 to 65% in 2024 — the most rapid rise among all sun care claims.”
Consumers expect clear, verifiable evidence of sustainability across the entire supply chain, from ingredient sourcing to formulation impact.
In response, Symrise aims to enable brands to formulate minimalist, science-driven SPF systems with clean formulations and substantiated reef-safe messaging. The company’s efforts focus on functional transparency to ensure that every ingredient serves a proven purpose and aligns with environmental safety benchmarks.
dsm-firmenich’s strategy builds sustainability into multiple stages of SPF development. Its Parsol Shield is touted as “the first new UV filter to be approved by the US FDA in over 25 years.”
It is a UV filter designed to offer broad-spectrum protection at low concentrations while meeting strict photostability and eco-safety criteria.
“We’re helping brands reduce their environmental footprint without compromising efficacy. Our Sun’s Up! 2025 line-up showcases non-aerosol formats, hybrid textures, and inclusive formulations that meet the growing demand for eco-conscious and multifunctional sun care,” says Vogt.
These innovations are designed to minimize overuse, reduce waste, and enhance daily wearability.
“We believe that sun care should protect more than just skin — it should protect the planet too,” Vogt concludes.