Cosmetic Business 2025: Tubex presents “world’s first” beauty tube made from 100% recycled aluminum
Tubex featured its MonoSense aluminum tube, designed to provide a cooling sensation to the skin, at Cosmetic Business 2025 in Munich, Germany, last week. The product is the “world’s first” applicator tube made entirely from recycled aluminium.
Personal Care Insights spoke to Tubex spokespeople on the trade show floor about how MonoSense is a single piece of metal made from 100% recycled aluminium.
The monomaterial solution eliminates multimaterial components “without compromising performance or aesthetics.” It has a circular design and is easy to recycle.
MonoSense can apply beauty products to the eye and lip areas. It is available in multiple sizes and is said to have “limitless design possibilities.”
Balancing user experience and environmentalism
Tubex says the tube was designed to provide smooth and precise application. The aluminum material provides a naturally cooling touch.
“With the MonoSense, we’re introducing a one-piece aluminium tube with an integrated applicator made entirely from a single material. It combines premium aesthetics, a refined user experience, and environmental responsibility,” says Cornelius Grupp, CEO at Tubex.
MonoSense is touted to have high dispensing efficiency and barrier properties, and is airtight and lightproof. This protects the cosmetic formulation inside. It also does not have a suck-back effect, ensuring hygiene and product stability.
The tube can be fitted with aluminium or plastic caps.
Personal care packaging
In other beauty packaging news, Axilone, a luxury personal care packaging company, recently provided Christian Dior with post-consumer recycled rare earth magnets for its Sauvage fragrance bottles and caps. The magnets feature 30% recycled materials and achieve a 40% reduction in carbon footprint compared to conventional perfume packaging.
Rissmann, a German-based personal care packaging provider, also launched a glue-free display box for beauty products made from only two pieces of cardboard and paper. The Pure collection applies a plug-in mechanism to close, “ensuring secure product presentation and steadfast containment.”