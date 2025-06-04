Axlione equips Dior with recycled rare earth magnets for perfume packaging
Axilone, a luxury personal care packaging company, has provided Parfums Christian Dior with post-consumer recycled (PCR) rare earth magnets for its Sauvage fragrance bottles and caps.
Magnets are often included in bottle packaging for the “click-effect” that can signal security and a luxury feel. However, most magnets are made from neodymium, a rare earth metal extracted through processes harmful to the environment.
Philippe Renault, innovation and packaging development director at Parfums Christian Dior, says: “Magnets represent 2.5% of the weight composition of a fragrance such as Sauvage. However, they represent almost 25% of the material carbon footprint of the same fragrance because of their very high specific emission factor.”
Axlione’s solution is crafted from certified 100% PCR rare earth elements, featuring 30% recycled materials and achieving a 40% reduction in carbon footprint compared to conventional perfume packaging. The new product also retains key magnetic features like pull-off force, magnetic field strength, and long-lasting reliability.
“There is now no doubt that the new luxury has to be sustainable,” says Laurent Fontaine, Sales VP at Axilone.
“The most prestigious beauty brands are making this their spearhead. It was therefore completely natural, yet challenging, to bring this magnetic approach to life with Parfums Christian Dior.”
The recycled magnets will be used on both 60 mL and 200 mL Dior’s Sauvage bottles and caps.
Luxury cosmetic packaging increasingly turns to sustainable solutions as consumers value environmentally conscious brands. Tapping into this demand, Waitrose switched from a mixed-material pump to a recyclable component for its Essential range of handwashes, sparing over one ton of packaging waste from landfills.