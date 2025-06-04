NYSCC Suppliers’ Day 2025 live: Clariant displays trend-based prototypes and ingredients
Clariant is showcasing six social media-inspired product formulations, two new cosmetic ingredients, and two North America-specific prototypes at the New York Society of Cosmetics Chemists (NYSCC) Suppliers’ Day, held June 3-4 in the US. The lineup debuts under Clariant’s new personal care brand, Clariant Beauty.
The company’s #BeautyTok Unboxed collection features six ready-to-use concepts based on viral beauty trends from TikTok and Instagram. Clariant also presents Plantasens Emulsifier HP 49, designed to support skin barrier function, and Nipaguard SCE Vita, a 100% renewable preservative blend.
Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, part of Clariant Beauty, is introducing two regional innovations: the Calmplexion Primer for sensitive skin and the Curl Recharge Masque for curly hair care.
Social trends enter labs
The #BeautyTok Unboxed concept translates trending social media beauty formats into fully developed cosmetic prototypes. Clariant shows six different product types at the show, including milky toners, overnight hair masks, and solid cleansing sticks. Each reflects current online content patterns from TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest.
The collection serves as a toolkit for brands that aim to keep up with rapid shifts in beauty culture, which is increasingly influenced by digital patterns.
Each formulation incorporates ingredients from Clariant’s portfolio, such as rheology modifiers from the Aristoflex line and preservation boosters from the Nipaguard range. These ingredients aim to match the textures and benefits popularized online while ensuring technical performance in real-world use.
The #BeautyTok range aims to illustrate how Clariant uses social media monitoring to forecast trends and apply them to practical formulations.
Rather than offering abstract trend reports, the company gives customers finished formats to adapt, test, and scale swiftly. The brand claims this approach supports faster product development timelines while still delivering on texture, stability, and efficacy.
Barrier supporting emulsifier
Plantasens Emulsifier HP 49 is one of Clariant’s two showcased ingredients at NYSCC. It is a natural-origin emulsifier from renewable feedstocks designed to help stabilize cosmetic creams and lotions while improving skin barrier support.
It is intended for sensitive and compromised skin formulations and microbiome-friendly or barrier-repair-focused products.
According to the company, it performs well in high-load emulsions and enhances the feel and appearance of skin after use.
It supports a soft, “cushioning” texture, and its claimed versatility makes it applicable in hybrid formats that combine skin care and color cosmetics.
Clariant says the ingredient’s sensory benefits address rising expectations for feel and finish in the premium and dermo-cosmetic categories.
Clean preservative
The second ingredient, Nipaguard SCE Vita, is a broad-spectrum preservative blend from renewable sources. It is designed for use in various personal care applications, including creams, cleansers, hair treatments, and toiletries, making it suitable for rinse-off and leave-on applications.
Clariant says the ingredient responds to growing regulatory and consumer scrutiny around preservative safety and sustainability.
“The product is derived from wheat, corn, palm oil, and Cinnamomum cassia. The main component — sorbitan caprylate — is available as an RSPO Mass Balance certified ingredient, supporting sustainable palm oil production and responsible sourcing practices,” Petra Schaal, preservation personal and home care manager at Clariant, previously told us.
Nipaguard SCE Vita offers a synthetic-free option that maintains antimicrobial protection while meeting clean beauty standards. It is intended for brands looking to distance themselves from conventional preservatives without compromising efficacy.
Finished formulation concepts
On the show floor, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics showcases two finished formulation concepts tailored to North American beauty preferences.
The Calmplexion Primer is a makeup base designed for sensitive and reactive skin. It features Pickmulse, a Pickering emulsifier made from quinoa starch that creates a smooth, matte finish without synthetic surfactants.
The primer aims to meet growing demands for multifunctional products with skin benefits and cosmetic performance. It helps create a barrier on the skin’s surface while providing a clean, “touchable” texture that supports makeup longevity. It also reflects growing interest in food-based actives and natural emulsification systems.
The second launch, the Curl Recharge Masque, is targeted at the expanding market for textured hair care.
It includes Biophilic S MB, which claims to help smooth, condition, and define curls. The prototype aims to address consumer demands for curl-specific hair care that does not rely on heavy silicones or waxes and can be used as part of weekly treatment routines.