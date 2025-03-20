In-cosmetics Global 2025: Clariant to present natural preservative for clean beauty
Clariant has unveiled Nipaguard SCE Vita, a naturally derived preservative compound for cosmetic formulations, as the personal care industry gears up for In-cosmetics Global 2025 next month in the Netherlands. The preservative is designed to meet the growing consumer and regulatory demands for eco-conscious, clean beauty and aims to offer brands a viable alternative to synthetic-based preservatives.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Petra Schaal, Preservation Personal and Home Care manager at Clariant, about how Nipaguard SCE Vita differs from traditional preservatives and why it might contribute to ethical cosmetic formulation amid evolving market expectations.
“The preservative has undergone extensive testing to meet the highest market standards, offers easy formulation integration through its liquid format, and aligns perfectly with consumer expectations for safety and sustainability. Its renewable ingredient profile helps brands fulfill their clean beauty promises without compromising product protection,” says Schaal.
“Nipaguard SCE Vita supports Clariant’s commitment to developing solutions that align with growing consumer and brand priorities for health, transparency, and sustainability.”
Renewable approach to preservation
Clariant boasts that the compound is formulated with 100% renewable sorbitan caprylate. Sorbitan caprylate is a naturally derived preservative booster from sorbitol (a sugar alcohol) and caprylic acid (a fatty acid from plants like palm oil).
Nipaguard SCE Vita combines sorbitan caprylate with benzoic acid, which is an antimicrobial agent — also naturally derived. Together, these components work to provide broad-spectrum protection while avoiding fossil-based ingredients.
“The product is derived from wheat, corn, palm oil, and Cinnamomum cassia. The main component sorbitan caprylate is available as an RSPO Mass Balance certified ingredient, supporting sustainable palm oil production and responsible sourcing practices,” Schaal says.
“Sustainable sourcing is verified through its 100% Renewable Carbon Index (RCI) and DIN ISO 16128 compliance, ensuring the highest standards of sustainability in ingredient sourcing.”
Environmental benefits
Clariant says there are environmental advantages to an ingredient that has 100% renewable inputs. Schaal says that, unlike petrochemical-derived solutions commonly used in the industry, Nipaguard SCE Vita is readily biodegradable and more effective at lower concentrations.
“The use of 100% renewable ingredients in Nipaguard SCE Vita creates significant environmental benefits by eliminating dependency on fossil-based materials and utilizing naturally derived alternatives,” Schaal explains.
“Additionally, it enables brands to create formulations with a 100% Renewable Carbon Index,” she adds. These features contribute to the broader sustainability goals of personal care brands looking to align with increasing consumer preferences for clean beauty.
Phasing out petrochemicals
Cosmetics require preservatives to protect their formulations from bacteria, mold, and yeast that might affect their efficacy. Traditionally, parabens, isothiazolines, and formaldehyde-releasing agents are used. However, these ingredients have been linked to health issues.
Personal Care Insights previously reported on the dangers and regulatory challenges some petrochemical containing cosmetics pose to consumers and the environment. Increasing awareness of these additives has resulted in a rapidly increasing consumer demand for clean and healthy beauty.
As a result, many brands have ventured to find alternatives. “Nipaguard SCE Vita enables brands to meet clean beauty standards by providing broad-spectrum protection without controversial preservatives,” Schaal reiterates.
As regulatory scrutiny over cosmetic ingredients intensifies, brands must ensure their products meet rigid global safety and transparency requirements. Clariant says Nipaguard SCE Vita provides a compliant, effective solution for these formulators.
Clariant will exhibit the ingredient at booth 1D30 at In-cosmetics Global 2025, which will be held 8–10 April in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.