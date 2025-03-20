CD Formulation reveals microneedle tech services for cosmetics
CD Formulation has introduced advanced microneedle technology specifically for the cosmetics industry. The biotechnology firm provides five different microneedle formats, including solid types and coated versions that dissolve and hollow structures that shape hydrogels, as part of its strategic expansion of customizable research and development solutions.
The services empower cosmetics companies to develop innovative products through advanced transdermal delivery systems that improve ingredient absorption and consumer satisfaction. Micron-sized fine needle tips assembled in arrays make microneedles crucial for improving transdermal delivery system effectiveness.
Solid microneedles function to boost absorption rates by forming micro-channels in the skin, enabling passive diffusion of cosmetic substances. Topical skin care products benefit greatly from techniques that enhance active ingredient absorption into skin layers.
The surface of coated microneedles receives an application of active cosmetic substances, which form the coating layer. This technology enables accurate dosing and instantaneous release when it touches the skin thereby making it attractive for skin care products.
Dissolving microneedles combine the advantages of subcutaneous injections with those found in traditional transdermal delivery methods. Microneedles manufactured from biodegradable polymers combined with active substances provide a painless application experience that dissolves on skin contact to deliver their pharmacological content in a controlled manner.
This technology enables deep delivery of hydrating agents, vitamins, and peptides into dermal layers while maintaining patient comfort.
Hollow microneedles
Hollow microneedles mark a major development in cosmetic transdermal delivery systems. Micron-sized micro syringes enable precise delivery of high doses of cosmetic formulations into the skin and create new opportunities for cosmeceutical products that need deeper skin penetration.
CD Formulation says its microneedles exhibit distinctive performance by creating a hydrophilic network inside the skin when applied. The network allows active ingredients to release slowly, which improves long-lasting hydration and precise delivery of components, making it ideal for moisturizers and treatment serums.
Tailored R&D solutions
Cosmetics developers can expedite their product development process from initial ideas to market readiness through a customizable approach that enhances efficiency and technical support.
The company has advanced laboratory resources and research capabilities to help create market-leading products meeting specific consumer demands through its diversified service portfolio.
This portfolio includes coated microneedles development, dissolving microneedles development, hollow microneedles development, hydrogel forming microneedles development, and solid microneedles development.