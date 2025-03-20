Lush marks 30 years with revamped 90s-inspired personal care collection
Lush has launched nostalgic personal care items to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Inspired by the 1990s, the Lush Version range incorporates “iconic” formulations from the decade and reinforces its commitment to natural, ethically sourced products.
The range features three revamped body butters and a versatile range of hair, skin care, and body products, fusing “nostalgia with modern expertise.”
Lush co-founder and CEO Mark Constantine describes The Lush Version as “a homage to the hippie path we took decades ago,” which began when Constantine and co-founder Elizabeth Bennett founded Constantine and Weir in Dorset, UK.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Milly Ahlquist, researcher and product content and compliance coordinator at Lush, about infusing nostalgia and natural ingredients.
Paying homage
Before Lush was a global personal care company, its founders provided R&D, manufacturing, training, and campaigns for The Body Shop.
“Many of The Body Shop’s most popular early products came from this creative collaboration. It was also a partnership that helped to shape dynamic ethical policies and attracted staff and customers who believed that capitalism could be a force for good,” says Ahlquist.
“Recently, Mark and Helen decided to reimagine some of the products they originally made for The Body Shop with the knowledge and expertise they’ve been gathering over the years. The result is a set of completely fresh formulas created for Lush.”
Old products, new look
The collection includes “90’s classic” body butter, initially developed by Constantine, Ambrosen, and cosmetic chemist Stan Krysztal for The Body Shop, but now reinvented with updated formulas and packaging.
Ahlquist explains: “These Lush body butter are based on the original body butter formulas that Mark, Helen, and Stan worked on in the 1980s. Other products from the collection that have been reformulated are Cocoa Butter hand and body lotion, Mostly face wash, and Pineapple face wash.”
“The formulas in this collection stay true to their original concepts but have been refined with modern cosmetic science — particularly in self-preservation. While the original body butter formulas were often thick emulsions, this Lush rework offers a more luxurious, creamy texture.” “The slightly looser emulsion allows for better absorption, ensuring that moisture is locked in while leaving the skin feeling soft and nourished.”
Modern cosmetics ingredients tend to focus more on safety and effectiveness, addressing consumer concerns regarding skin health, environmental impact, and the demand for natural products.
“Each body butter follows a carefully balanced structure of approximately one-third water, one-third oils, and one-third butter, with unique ingredients in every blend to pamper and fragrance the skin,” continues Ahlquist.
“The formula is also steamed — an innovative manufacturing technique inspired by our self-preserving moisturizers. By introducing live steam, we achieve a rich yet lightweight texture that feels beautifully smooth upon application.”
Ethical sourcing
In recent years, Lush has emerged at the forefront of the personal care industry as consumers increasingly demand ethical practices and sustainable ingredients in beauty. The latest collection reflects Lush’s commitment to clean beauty while returning to its early products.
Ahlquist adds: “In line with Lush’s commitment to ethical sourcing, these body butter feature ingredients that care for the skin and support meaningful initiatives worldwide. The coconut oil in the coconut body butter, for example, is sourced from a supplier in Indonesia that funds sea turtle conservation programs in the Aceh region.”
“Additionally, the extra virgin coconut oil from Nias, Indonesia, is purchased from a supplier that reinvests 10% of its profits into a foundation providing literacy and numeracy classes for local children with physical disabilities.”
Ahlquist also highlights another ingredient — murumuru butter from candela — which is sourced from a social enterprise in the Peruvian Amazon, empowering indigenous producers while protecting biodiversity.
Packaging redesign
The Lush Version also features new packaging that honors the original Constantine and Weir design. Typically, Lush products are in a black tub, but for the latest collection, the packaging is white with black and yellow embellishments.
“For this collection, Lush has stepped away from its iconic black pots and reintroduced white ones — honoring the past while ensuring The Lush Version stands out within the current product range,” says Ahlquist.
“Sustainability remains at the core of Lush’s packaging philosophy. The white pots are made from 100% recycled plastic, supporting our commitment to a circular economy. And when they’re empty, they don’t lose their value — through our Bring It Back recycling scheme, customers can return used Lush packaging in exchange for a discount, helping us keep materials in use and out of landfills.”
Personal care products that incorporate eco-friendly packaging and natural ingredients are increasingly in demand as consumers demand transparency.
Recently, Revieve released The Gen Z Effect Report, a study highlighting how the youngest generation of beauty shoppers influences the industry. The study finds that Gen Z is not buying beauty products the same way as older consumers. It indicates a shift away from traditional brand loyalty, with younger consumers prioritizing efficacy and ethics over name recognition.