Nanotechnology enhances hyperpigmentation treatment but social media misinformation rife
A study by Jordanian researchers has revealed that nanotechnology has the potential to improve the absorption and decrease the irritability of hyperpigmentation treatments by stabilizing common depigmentation active ingredients, such as hydroquinone, arbutin, kojic acid, azelaic acid, and retinoic acid.
Published in Precision Nanomedicine, the researchers discovered that by using nanotechnology — such as nano lipid carriers or nanoemulsions — they can make ingredients penetrate deeper into the skin, making them more effective with lower doses. This boosts the ingredients’ long-term impact and also reduces the risk of irritation.
These nanoformulations also protect active ingredients from breaking down due to external stressors such as light and air, allowing them to remain potent for longer.
With increased potency there is a higher risk of misusing products, making it more critical for consumers to understand depigmentation solutions accurately. In a separate study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, US scientists from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Weill Cornell Medicine found that misinformation about hyperpigmentation treatments is rapidly spreading on social media platforms like TikTok.
Their analysis shows that non-medical content creators generate the majority of high engagement videos, but these often promote unverified skin care advice. This raises concerns about consumer safety, as individuals may misuse potent ingredients without proper knowledge.
Nanotechnology’s role in depigmentation
According to the researchers from Al-Ahliyya Amman University, Jordan, conventional depigmentation treatments containing ingredients such as hydroquinone, arbutin, and kojic, azelaic, and retinoic acid are effective but often lack stability, proper skin absorption, and can cause irritation when combined in formulations.
To evaluate the impact of nanotechnology on these treatments, the researchers conducted in vitro and ex vivo skin penetration studies. They tested lipid nanoparticles, solid lipid nanoparticles (SLNs), and nanostructured lipid carriers (NLCs) for their ability to enhance ingredient stability and absorption.
Their results suggested that SLNs carrying hydroquinone showed improved absorption and a more controlled release than traditional hydroquinone hydrogels.
Similarly, kojic acid encapsulated in NLCs showed higher tyrosinase inhibition, while retinoic acid delivered via nanocarriers showed improved photostability and reduced skin irritation.
Tyrosinase is an enzyme part of the melanin production process — its inhibition allows for less pigmentation. Increased photostability allows active compounds that are highly sensitive to light to remain potent after exposure.
Liposomal formulations helped arbutin and azelaic acid absorb deeper into the skin by wrapping them in protective phospholipid bilayers, reducing the risk of irritation or unwanted absorption into the bloodstream.
Meanwhile, nanoemulsions kept vitamin C and niacinamide stable, making them more effective and allowing their brightening benefits to last longer.
Social media misinformation
The US researchers analyzed the top 50 TikTok videos tagged #hyperpigmentation to assess the quality of skin care advice shared on the platform. They found that non-medical content creators created 76% of these videos, while only 14% came from dermatologists and 10% from other healthcare professionals.
Despite their lack of medical expertise, videos from untrained influencers received significantly higher engagement (averaging over 1.16 million views with 1,200 shares per video) compared to dermatologist-created content (averaged around 295,957 views with 265 shares per video) despite being more accurate.
Non-medical videos scored an average of 2.56 out of five versus dermatologist-led videos, which scored on average around 4.02 using the Discern scale, a tool for evaluating the reliability of health information.
According to their research, many popular videos promote over-the-counter treatments or DIY remedies that lack scientific backing, potentially leading consumers to misuse potent ingredients which, if applied incorrectly, can cause increased irritation or worsen hyperpigmentation.
These researchers emphasize the need for stronger collaboration between medical experts and content creators to improve the accuracy of skin care advice online.
Regulating for safety
While nanotechnology is positioned to streamline the efficacy of hyperpigmentation treatments, safety and regulation remain significant challenges. The study highlights that due to the novelty of the technology, many nanoformulations lack standardized safety assessments, which raises concerns about how deeply nanoparticles penetrate the skin and whether or not the body absorbs them over time.
“Several limitations must be considered, including the lack of standardized regulations and safety assessments for nanomaterials, which raise concerns about their long-term effects,” the study emphasizes.
Since nanoparticles can behave differently based on their size, shape, and surface properties, slight variations in manufacturing can affect their safety and effectiveness. “While lipid nanoparticles have shown promise, challenges remain in ensuring consistent formulations and accounting for individual skin differences.”
The study also points out that regulatory gaps must be filled before nanotechnology can be scaled for the market. “The EU has established stringent guidelines requiring comprehensive safety assessments before approval, while other areas, such as parts of Asia and North America, apply less uniform regulatory frameworks,” the researchers say.