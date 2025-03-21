Botanical boost: Mibelle Biochemistry’s nutrient slows aging and enhances sleep quality
A recent study backs Mibelle Biochemistry’s botanical ingredient MonaJuventa Nu for significantly slowing biological aging.
Researchers from the cosmetic ingredient supplier and the University of Padua, Italy, found a daily supplement of 100 mg improved epigenetic aging, telomere length, and quality of life in participants, particularly in high-stress professions.
“Aging is driven by fundamental mechanisms like oxidative stress, telomere shortening, and changes in DNA methylation, which together prepare the ground for age-related diseases. Botanical extracts, rich in bioactive phytoconstituents, represent a promising resource for developing therapies that target these mechanisms to promote healthy aging,” the paper details.
The study, published in GeroScience, shows MonaJuventa Nu’s applications for promoting longevity and healthy aging. Mibelle Biochemistry believes the ingredient is the first botanical ingredient to present such results as those seen in the randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial.
Improved quality of life
Researchers found that MonaJuventa Nu significantly slowed epigenetic aging compared to placebo groups and greatly slowed telomere shortening rate.
The ingredient also enhanced quality of life, an effect not observed in the placebo group. Participants were noted to have improved sleep and increased physical activity.
During the 12-week study, participants taking MonaJuventa Nu daily increased their biological age by only 0.3 years compared to 1.8 years in the placebo group.
At the university’s BioAgingLab, the ingredient’s efficacy was tested on 81 participants aged 45–65 who reported having stressful jobs. They either received 100 mg of MonaJuventa Nu or a placebo once a day.
Wearable devices showed MonaJuventa Nu improved the quality of participants’ lives via sleep indices and increased movement and mobility.
Targeting longevity market
Mibelle Biochemistry notes MonaJuventa Nu’s ability to slow down rapid aging in stressed professionals.
Participants in the trial demonstrated notable gains in their general quality of life and molecular biomarkers of biological aging. Biochemical tests revealed lowered inflammatory and renal parameters.
Dr. Torsten Grothe, head of Food and Health at Mibelle Biochemistry, comments: “Through extensive screening of various plants for epigenetic aging activity, we identified Monarda didyma as the most potent ingredient. MonaJuventa Nu, rich in the anti-aging flavonoid didymin, stands out as the first botanical known to impact key aging processes, effectively countering nine of the twelve hallmarks of aging.
“The Monarda didyma raw material used in MonaJuventa Nu is organically grown at carefully selected farms in Austria and Switzerland. Our study fits into the booming active aging and longevity market, showcasing an innovative, natural, and safe active ingredient, which tackles several key processes involved in healthy aging, contributing to longevity.”
According to Mibelle Biochemistry, MonaJuventa Nu can be used in products targeting healthy aging, rejuvenation, longevity, or mitochondrial boosting. The company says it is an easy-to-formulate powder with a pleasant herbal taste.