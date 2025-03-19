Mibelle Biochemistry’s natural skin lightening ingredient demonstrates high efficacy
Mibelle Group has published scientific data on the efficacy of its active ingredient, MintyBright NU, which is suitable for supplements. The data indicates a 16% improvement in skin brightness and 81.2% of participants experienced a (visible) increase in skin lightness.
MintyBright NU is derived from apple mint extract and has a “fresh” minty taste. It is available as an easy-to-formulate powder extract.
The ingredient is designed to combat hyperpigmentation, uneven skin tone, and dark spots caused by oxidative stress from UV radiation or pollution. It is a natural alternative for skin brightening, targeting consumer demand for natural and bio-based personal care solutions.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Dr. Torsten Grothe, head of Food and Health at Mibelle Biochemistry, about the product and the clinical study results.
“The market for skin lighteners is currently dominated by glutathione, cysteine (the biosynthetic precursor of glutathione), ascorbic acid, and colorless carotenoid-rich extracts. Glutathione and cysteine are metabolized very quickly after absorption, and all the ingredients mentioned are said to have positive effects when taken in daily doses of several hundred milligrams to one gram.”
“In our placebo-controlled study, we demonstrated a significant skin brightening effect even at a relatively low dose of only 150 mg MintyBright Nu daily. Since most active ingredients aim solely to inhibit melanin, we are pursuing a combined approach because we also seek to reduce oxidative stress in skin tissue caused by UV-rich sunlight.”
Antioxidative flavonoids are substances derived from plants with antioxidant, antimicrobial, and light-screening properties. Grothe says apple mint leaves are especially rich in glycosylated flavonoids such as Luteolin 7-O-rutinoside, luteolin 7-glucuronide, and kaempferol-3-glucuronide.
Methodology
Mibelle Biochemistry conducted a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with 99 middle-aged Mediterranean women with different levels of fine lines, wrinkles, skin spots, and phototype IV — a skin type from the Fitzpatrick classification scale. For 12 weeks, they received a daily 150mg MintyBright NU or a placebo.
Grothe explains about the Fitzpatrick Phototype III-V: Skin hyperpigmentation is more often prevalent in these phototypes, particularly in women, which is why this panel demographic was chosen. Skin lightening is considered more challenging in darker skin types, the underlying mechanisms being presumed to be in part mediated by genetic variations.”
In the study, skin lightness increased in 81.2% of the participants by a mean of 2.4%, while skin brightness improved by 16%. No effects were observed in the placebo group.
“The presumed mechanism underlying the effects involves a combination of anti-melanogenic effects, including anti-tyrosinase activity (intrinsically targeting melanogenesis) and antioxidant effects (protecting from the exogenous effects of UV and light exposure),” says Grothe.
According to WHO, 25–80% of women in African countries and nearly 40% in China, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Korea use skin-lightening products. However, many products on the market contain toxic ingredients.
MintyBright Nu provides a healthy, natural alternative for these consumers. Moreover, Grothe indicates that “an interesting approach might be the combination with our plant-derived collagen-booster DracoBelle Nu,” which aims to tackle anti-aging.
The study also indicated that skin tone evenness decreased melanin variation, leading to a more even skin tone. In contrast, melanin synthesis was inhibited by 29.9%, matching the efficacy of kojic acid — a skin care ingredient made from fungi or fermented rice wine.
Beauty from within
Supplements and ingestible beauty solutions are in increasing demand as consumers value convenience and internal health. Innova Market Insights reported a 21% increase in global beauty supplement launches between October 2019 and September 2024.
Recently, Primo Biome tapped into the beauty-from-within trend with supplements that support digestion and skin appearance. Probiotic-based gummies aid the connection between gut and skin health, a trend gaining attention in the beauty industry as holistic beauty solutions are increasingly in demand.