Men’s care trends in the US & Canada
Discover how the men’s care market evolves through product innovation and sustainable consumer choices
The men’s care market has evolved from basic shaving to beard care, depilatory, and aftershave fragrance in the US and Canada.
Innova Market Insights’ Innova360 research dives deeper into the men’s care category, including innovation hotspots, product positionings, and fragrance trends, for actionable market insights. The research also highlights how brands can target these trends to remain relevant in a fast-changing market.
Men’s care category
The Beard Care subcategory has the largest share of men’s care product launches across the region, followed by Shaving, Aftershave, and Depilatory products. The US is ahead in men’s care product launches, but Canada has shown exponential growth in product launches over the past five years.
Edgewell Personal Care, Church & Dwight, Procter & Gamble, Wet Shaving Products, and Bath & Body Works are top companies for men’s care product launches. These companies were responsible for 22% of product launches in the US and Canada over the past year.
Male, ethical-animal/fish and bird, not-animal-tested, paraben-free, and ethical packaging are leading claims in this market.
Precision care trends
Brands address key concerns such as itchy skin, razor burns, and post-shave irritation to enhance comfort and care. Offerings such as Flamingo Post Soothing Shave Serum: Coconut And Lavender and Stetson Spirit Post Shave After Shave Cooling Balm deliver functional benefits like soothing sensitive skin, cooling relief, and calming effects.
Most consumers opt for at-home shaving routines, and 59% of male consumers value close or precision shaving for a flawless finish. Oars Plus Alps Clear Shave Gel elevates shaving routines with professional-grade precision, highlighting jojoba esters and lavender oil to reduce friction and ensure a close shave while helping prevent redness, inflammation, ingrown hairs, and razor bumps.
High-performance men’s care
One in two male consumers in the US and Canada prefers vitamin E in their shaving and after-shave products to soothe and nourish the skin. The growing demand for natural solutions leads to enhanced ingredients in men’s care products that provide targeted benefits like hydration, soothing, and skin barrier support.
Products like Dr. Squatch Men’s Natural Soothing Post Shave: Pine Tar contain Lactobacillus ferment. Beard Guyz Grotein Beard Butter is formulated with radish root ferment filtrate and Capsicum frutescens fruit ferment extract. These natural ingredients elevate product performance while aligning with consumer preferences for effective grooming options.
Barrier-forming ingredients, including butter like shea and cocoa, and oils create a protective layer on the skin, locking in moisture and preventing external damage. These ingredients help shield the skin from irritants, reduce micro-injuries during shaving, and support overall skin resilience.
Brands can leverage these natural occlusives to enhance comfort and promote healthy, well-protected skin in men’s care products.
Stress-reducing scents for men
More than one in two male consumers prioritize fragrances when buying men’s care products in the region. Stress-relieving scents and aromatherapy are crucial in creating a calming grooming experience. Fragrances like lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus help reduce stress and promote relaxation.
There has been a 16% CAGR for food and beverage-based scents in the last year, which bring a fresh, approachable vibe to men’s care products. Citrus, fruity, and oceanic are the top three fragrances preferred by male consumers. These familiar and comforting aromas create a sensory connection that enhances the grooming experience.
Premium men’s care products
Many male consumers in the US and Canada are attracted to exclusive items. Premium products stand out with high-quality formulations and precisely selected ingredients. They often provide enhanced benefits, from advanced performance to indulgent sensory experiences.
Brands like Beard Balm and Truly Cooka Colada combine sophistication with luxury offerings to elevate the grooming experience.
Several brands are creating hype and buzz with exclusive limited edition launches. These offerings often celebrate trends, seasons, or collaborations, keeping the brand fresh and relevant. They are creating an aura of exclusivity to drive brand loyalty and visibility and encourage impulse purchases.
Eco-conscious choices
As consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability, plastic-free solutions are gaining momentum in the market. Packaging innovations like biodegradable materials, refillable containers, and solid formats appeal to eco-conscious buyers.
More than one in four consumers believe that biodegradable ingredients are an important environmental aspect in beauty and personal care product packaging. Biodegradable materials support the natural environment by decomposing organically.
Additionally, 34% of product launches feature ethical animal/fish and bird claims, highlighting that consumers seek products aligned with these values. Brands like Bevel Softens and Natura Homem Tato are highlighting cruelty-free, responsibly sourced, and eco-conscious practices to build trust and loyalty.
What’s next in men’s care trends?
The men’s care market in the US and Canada is rapidly evolving and responsive to changing consumer preferences. Consumers seek natural ingredients in products, and brands can leverage this preference by harnessing the power of botanical ingredients to offer natural benefits like hydration, soothing, and nourishment. They can incorporate them into formulations to create products with a clean, nature-inspired appeal.
Minimalist skin care routines gain momentum in the market. Brands can tap into this trend by focusing on pre and post-shave products that combine preparation and aftercare in a single solution, offering convenience and efficiency. They can innovate with dual-action formulations to simplify grooming routines and enhance consumers’ experience.
Fantasy fragrances are emerging in the market, evoking the essence of dream destinations and creating an immersive sensory escape. Brands can captivate consumers by offering scents that inspire wanderlust and transform everyday routines into extraordinary experiences. Brands that tap into these opportunities will likely grow and stay relevant to changing consumer preferences.
This article is based on the Innova Market Insights report, “Overview in Men’s Care in the US & Canada.”