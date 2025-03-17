Skin care trends in North America
Learn how facial skin care trends are developing in the US and Canada
Facial skin care is essential for maintaining healthy and vibrant skin. The prioritization of self-care and wellness drives the demand for effective and innovative facial skin care products. Proper facial skin care can help prevent premature aging, protect against environmental damage, and address specific skin concerns, leading to improved confidence and overall well-being.
Innova Market Insights delves into the latest skin care trends, consumer insights, and top brands shaping the North American facial skin care market, highlighting anticipated future directions for this category.
Consumer facial care preferences
In the US, facial skin care has the fourth-highest purchasing penetration in the past year across personal care categories, with facial treatments and face or neck moisturizers the leading subcategories. Purchases in the US surpass those in countries like Japan and South Korea, but closely align with the global average in all subcategories.
Skin care trends show that younger consumers, women, and high-income households in the US are more active in buying facial skin care products. More than half of US consumers spend more than 30 minutes on personal and beauty care, while 14% dedicate up to an hour daily.
Skin care trends reveal that sustainability is key in consumer purchasing decisions. Some 46% purchase sustainable personal care products, while 45% are willing to pay more for sustainable products. For one-third of consumers in the US, purchasing sustainable beauty products means preventing environmental damage or protecting biodiversity.
Top companies and brands
The top 10 companies in North America account for 24% of the total skin care product launches over the past five years. L’Oréal is the leader in the skin care market, followed by Estée Lauder, LVMH, and Unilever.
North America is one of L’Oréal’s top sales regions, with e-commerce being a vital source of growth in the skin care industry. L’Oréal’s growth drivers are brands, technology, and e-commerce, all aligned with sustainability goals. Its initiatives, such as reducing impact on climate, water, biodiversity, and resources, address the world’s environmental challenges and empower the business ecosystem. Recent innovations in the skin care market include L’Oréal brands Revitalift, Age Perfect, and Men Expert.
Estée Lauder offers limited yet high-quality beauty care products across 150 countries. Its key facial skin care brands include Clinique, Estée Lauder, La Mer, Origins, Dr. Jart+, The Ordinary, and Lab Series.
Innovation and positioning trends
North America accounts for 10% of the global facial skin care product launches. Facial skin care launches in personal care remained stable over the past five years. The top three subcategories are facial or neck moisturizers, cleansers, and eye treatments.
Many products in the skin care market are suitable for multiple skin types. However, skin care product launches targeting oily skin types are slowing down. In contrast, combination and normal skin product launches are increasing, while dry and sensitive products remain stable.
Products with anti-aging, reducing fine lines/wrinkles, firming, non-comedogenic, and collagen claims are increasingly prominent in new launches. Free-from claims, such as no animal ingredients, phthalate-free, and fragrance-free, increased over the past five years. The mentioned claims are also described as vegan or vegetarian in products. Ethical claims highlighting animal/fish or bird welfare and sustainable packaging drive facial skin care growth. Products sourced from vegan and natural claims provide more choices for consumers.
Ingredient and packaging trends
Skin care products in the skin care industry often promote the main ingredients in their claims and/or product name. Almost all skin care launches contain skin conditioning, emollient, masking, emulsifying, humectant, moisturizing, and soothing ingredients. Skin conditioning ingredients like sodium, caprylyl glycol, and sodium hydroxide have increased in launches over the past two years.
Plastic jars and squeezable tubes have lead skin care packaging in the past two years. Pouches commonly contain face or eye masks, while other types of packaging are prevalent across all product subcategories.
What’s next in skin care trends?
Facial skin care product launches in the North American skin care industry have remained stable over the past five years. However, facial treatments and face and neck moisturizers have the strongest purchasing penetration among the facial skin care subcategories.
Secondary subcategories, such as facial or neck cleansers, toners, makeup removers, eye cleansers, eye treatments, and multi-use sets can present opportunities to increase penetration by promoting the use of multiple products for a complete personal care routine. Brands can expand daily personal care rituals by marketing the benefits of using multiple products and turning personal care into an enjoyable and relaxing experience. Pleasant fragrances, particularly with natural ingredients, can enhance the experience.
As ethical and sustainability concerns are increasing in the North American skin care industry, brands will likely combine ethical and holistic beauty solutions in facial skin care to unlock new opportunities.
This article is based on the Innova Market Insights report “Now & Next in Facial Skin Care in the US & Canada.”