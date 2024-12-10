Face masks fuse with skin care routines as sustainability and K-beauty demands shape market
Face masks are expanding beyond luxury positioning and solidifying their place in consumers’ skin care routines, driven by the rise of K-beauty. But this shift must keep up with broader industry trends, especially environmental sustainability, as personal care companies make ecological solutions for the surging skin care product.
Personal Care Insights speaks to Peter Kerkhofs, market product manager and head of product management at Constantia Flexibles, about the company’s solutions adhering to the increasing interest in face masks.
“The face mask packaging industry is shifting toward more sustainable solutions, highlighted by innovations like EcoLamHighPlus, our mono PE laminate, and EcoPaperHighPlus,” says Kerkhofs.
Innova Market Insights data shows significant innovation in facial mask/treatment NPD, with 41% of global launches in Europe. Face masks with microbiome claims saw a 43% growth in five years.
A top personal care trend named by the market researcher earlier this year was Restore and Repair, which focuses on skin barrier claims that have been surging in personal care products, with a 15% CAGR over the past five years. This surge can be traced back to the larger microbiome trend in skin care — specifically face masks — where, in 2021 and 2022, skin microbiome claims were focused on providing balanced microbial biota.
Sustainable mask solutions
Constantia Flexibles’s EcoLamHighPlus is a high-barrier PE laminate designed for face masks. Meanwhile, the EcoPaperHighPlus is a paper-based solution ideal for skin care sachets that package face masks.
“These products stand out for their advanced barrier properties, with EcoPaperHighPlus particularly notable for its high paper content. Addressing challenges such as ensuring tightness and enhancing compression resistance in paper-based solutions has been crucial to their development.”
Innova Market Insights identified “Seeking Sustainability” as a top trend in the personal care industry. The trend refers to brands doubling down on sustainability, investing in R&D to minimize their carbon footprints and formulating eco-friendly products.
Personal Care Insights recently spoke to Barracuda Technologies about its biorefinery, which produces bio-silica — useful for producing tires and certain food products.
However, bio-silica is also commonly used to improve the texture and effectiveness of personal care products. This natural silica can enhance the performance of face masks, scrubs and other cosmetics.
According to Innova Market Insights, the “Seeking Sustainability” trend is supported by consumer interests, with 48% saying that it is important to them that a product displays its carbon footprint and the measures that are taken to offset it.
Increased sustainability in personal care formulations is helping to reduce microplastics, a key consumer concern for both health and sustainability. Over one-quarter of consumers now look for “free from microplastics” claims on their personal care products and, consequently, 36% of new products in the space sport microplastic-free formulations.
K-beauty drives growth
Landing International recently analyzed the impact of K-beauty on US consumers and identified growth opportunities for retailers. The Los Angeles-based company helps beauty brands increase sales and scale up to retail.
The brand builder says the “cultural phenomenon” of K-beauty thriving in the West is fueled by the rising global influence of Korean culture, which includes K-pop music and television dramas. The global rise of K-beauty is a major driver of the growing consumer interest in face masks.
The report says 30% of buyers seek specialty products such as sheet masks and pimple patches. Forty-two percent of consumers are loyal to specific brands such as Laneige, Innisfree and Cosrx and 58% enjoy trying new products.
Echoing K-beauty driving interest in face masks, Cosrx released the Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask this month. It is formulated with a high concentration of snail secretion filtrate.
According to Cosrx, as the consumer wears the mask, it gradually turns transparent and visibly thinner as its active ingredients are absorbed into the skin. The face mask provides hydrating, brightening, soothing and firming effects while improving overall skin texture and radiance. The formulation is touted to soothe redness and irritation.
The K-Beauty brand also launched the Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch, a dermatologist-tested solution that combines four multi-functional peptides to brighten the under-eye area, smooth fine lines and enhance skin elasticity.
Landing International praised K-beauty brands for actively engaging with influencers and consumers to foster loyalty and trust in their consumers. In the US, social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok play a “massive role” in beauty trends.
According to Spate, six of the top ten skin care brands by quarter-over-quarter TikTok view growth are K-beauty brands.
ASNO announced it is launching in the US market through Amazon. The vegan beauty brand says the growing global interest in K-beauty drives the overseas expansion. Its products include a hypoallergenic vegan sheet mask called Rescue Squad.