Albéa Cosmetics and Fragrance equips Clarins with refillable skin care packaging
Albéa Cosmetics and Fragrance has provided beauty multinational Clarins with a cap and inner cup for its refillable Extra-Firming Cream Technology. Produced at Albéa Simandre, France, the cap is made from recycled PET, while the inner cup is made from tinted virgin PP.
Albéa’s inner cup can be removed once empty and replaced with a new refill. The solution took over two years to develop, and refilling the cream twice can help reduce its environmental footprint by 84%, according to Albéa.
Both solutions are bi-injected — a process in which two moldings use different thermoplastic materials to incorporate more than one color into a product. Moreover, the cap is metalized for a “pearlescent” finish.
Last year, Marie-Hélène Lair, head of global responsible communications at Clarins, spoke to Personal Care Insights about the company’s sustainability initiatives.
“In 2020, Clarins structured its CSR strategy and defined its raison d’être as ‘making life more beautiful, passing on a more beautiful planet.’ It isn’t only about correcting or reducing our impact but also about acting voluntarily to fight inequality, pushing for equal development, and leaving a healthier planet for the next generation,” she said.
Eco-friendly personal care packaging
Personal care packaging providers are increasingly innovating to reduce the environmental impact of plastic waste. Refill systems are one solution for eco-conscious consumers, as they can reduce waste and material usage while supporting a circular economy.
Recently, Personal Care Insights spoke to Great Earth, Constantia Flexibles, and Hyléance Beauty about the potential of refillable packaging solutions in the personal care industry. The discussion highlighted consumer engagement and manufacturing challenges as influential factors in the transition to refillable solutions.
We also recently spoke to Albéa Cosmetics and Fragrance about other innovations in personal care packaging, including environmentally sustainable materials.