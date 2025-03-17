Oral hygiene habits: Oclean study reveals gender differences in toothbrush routines
Women are more consistent with their oral hygiene routines than men, according to a study conducted by independent research group IQS on behalf of Oclean. The research surveyed oral hygiene habits in Poland and found that women approach oral hygiene in a more consistent, disciplined, and aesthetic-driven way. At the same time, men gravitate toward routines and products that are convenient for them.
The study found that women are more likely to brush their teeth regularly, visit the dentist more often (73% vs. 51%), prioritize fresh breath (85% vs. 76%), and value the visual benefits of maintaining good oral hygiene (84% vs. 62%). Meanwhile, men focus more on efficiency, durability, and technological features when choosing oral care products.
These findings align with broader trends in the personal care industry, where women tend to adopt preventive self-care routines while men lean toward convenience-driven approaches.
As brands seek to personalize oral care, Oclean’s research offers an overview into how gender affects consumer preferences and what that means for product formulation and marketing strategies.
Women prioritize consistency
According to Oclean’s study, women are more disciplined when it comes to their oral hygiene routines. While only 33% of women admitted they occasionally skip brushing their teeth in the evenings, 45% of men said the same.
Morning brushing habits showed that 22% of women forget to brush compared to 37% of men. Additionally, 65% of women replace their toothbrush or brush head every three months, compared to 44% of men.
The findings also show that women prioritize oral hygiene’s aesthetic benefits more than men. According to the research, women consider a clean, bright smile a confidence booster. As a result, they are more likely to visit the dentist for preventive check-ups and select toothbrushes that balance effectiveness with gentleness.
Men prefer efficiency
While women focus on frequency and aesthetics, the study shows that men emphasize functionality in their approach to oral hygiene. The research indicates that men prioritize durability, quality, and price when choosing a toothbrush, with 31% drawn to modern technological features rather than design or softness (4%).
These findings align with market research suggesting that men’s grooming and personal care habits are more results-driven and inspired by tools that offer optimized convenience.
Tech-smart oral care
Oclean also studied men’s and women’s approaches to integrated technology in oral care. The researchers surveyed opinions of the brand’s Oclean X Ultra sonic toothbrush and found that, despite their differences, both men (79%) and women (87%) responded positively to the device’s technological features.
The Oclean X Ultra sonic toothbrush integrates AI-powered voice guidance, a TurboClean algorithm, and real-time brushing feedback. These features aim to help users improve their dental hygiene, form routine habits, and ensure effective cleaning.
The device also has a pressure warning system to prevent gum damage that lights up red if users brush too hard. Additionally, it has a 6-axis gyroscope that analyzes brushing behavior and provides personalized feedback on the screen on how to improve the efficacy of the user’s routine.
Oclean says the toothbrush removes around 70% more plaque than standard toothbrushes due to its ability to make up to 84,000 movements per minute.
Personalization in personal care
The study highlights a growing shift in personal care that incorporates technology and personalization as key factors in consumer purchasing behavior. With increasing consumer demand for customized and science-driven solutions, brands aim to cater to consumers on an individual level, rather than taking a generalized approach to marketing.
In broader oral health innovation, Symrise recently introduced a neuroscience-backed cooling ingredient to enhance the sensory experience of toothpaste, mouthwash, and other oral care products. The ingredient aims to provide a long-lasting freshness and has been tested with neuroscience to find it evokes positive emotional responses in users.
Prime Biome’s research also suggests that gut microbiome balance is essential in maintaining a healthy mouth and that a bacterial imbalance can lead to issues such as cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.