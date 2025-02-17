Symrise creates neuroscience-backed oral care ingredient for prolonged freshness
Symrise has launched an ingredient to elevate the sensory experience of oral care products. The chemicals company says Optacool Fuji meets the growing consumer demand for a “fast-acting freshness experience.”
The oral care ingredient is a proprietary blend of cooling agents developed using patented technology. According to Symrise, Optacool Fuji’s ability to cool and evoke positive emotional responses has been validated through neuroscience.
“The launch supports Symrise’s ongoing efforts to meet evolving consumer needs and deliver advanced, scientifically backed solutions in the oral care market,” says Ralf Hecker, SVP of Global Oral Care at Symrise.
Optacool Fuji is said to provide a fresh, long-lasting cooling sensation. It can be added to various flavors of toothpaste, mouthwash, and other oral care solutions. The ingredient can enhance taste in lower quantities or provide a stronger effect in higher doses.
Symrise says the cooling effect responds to consumers asking for wellness-focused products that enhance overall well-being.
Optacool Fuji is supported by sensory and consumer research. Symrise claims the ingredient provides a long-lasting feeling of cleanliness throughout the day, giving consumers confidence.
“With Optacool Fuji, we have redefined the standard for oral care, delivering purity, freshness, and an extraordinary burst of confidence — further tapping into the trend of wellness solutions that enhance consumer well-being,” adds Tom Haines, VP of Oral Care Flavor Development at Symrise.
The ingredient adds to Symrise’s portfolio of cooling technologies.
In oral care developments, last month, Antiviral pharmaceutical company Clevorx Nanomedicine Laboratories released Clevorx, a cold sore cream that provides targeted pain relief and protection.
The treatment cream is available over the counter for US and European customers and was designed for easy application. The US FDA approved the cream, which is steroid-free.